Coya Reports Additional Biomarker Showing Decrease in Neuroinflammation with COYA 301 in Alzheimer's Disease.

Coya Therapeutics Reports Additional Biomarker and Imaging Data Showing Decrease in Neuroinflammation with COYA 301 in Alzheimer's Disease.

Coya Therapeautics (NASDAQ:COYA)

We remain excited about the outcome of our studies with COYA 301 in AD and COYA 302 in ALS, and look forward to the next steps in progressing these programs.” — Howard H. Berman CEO