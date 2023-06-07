Press release: CalEPA announces new Environmental Justice Action Grants Program

June 7, 2023

Media Contact: Kalin Kipling-Mojaddedi, California Environmental Protection Agency, kalin.kipling@calepa.ca.gov

SACRAMENTO – Today, the California Environmental Protection Agency (CalEPA) announced the establishment of its new Environmental Justice Action Grants Program and released draft program guidelines for tribal consultation and public comment.

“The new CalEPA Environmental Justice Action Grants Program builds on our groundbreaking EJ Small Grants Program by increasing our investments in projects that work to lift the burden of pollution from those most vulnerable to its effects,” said California Secretary for Environmental Protection Yana Garcia. “We know that too many communities across our state continue to face disproportionate impacts from climate change, including low-income and migrant communities, communities of color, and California Native American Tribes. This critical new funding will deliver support to these communities and more, and it complements other ongoing efforts across the agency to address historic injustices as we work to build a California that is truly for all.”

The CalEPA EJ Action Grants aim to address environmental injustices impacting California Native American Tribes, low-income communities, and communities of color by funding actions on four key areas of concern:

supporting emergency preparedness, protecting public health, improving environmental and climate decision-making, and strengthening enforcement.

To date, the Legislature has committed to appropriating a total of $25 million to CalEPA to be directed to these areas of concern.

“We are grateful to have the opportunity to establish a program that prioritizes funding key projects in communities that need them most,” said CalEPA Deputy Secretary for Environmental Justice, Tribal Affairs and Border Relations Moisés Moreno-Rivera. “As CalEPA implements this new program, we welcome your input to maximize opportunities for our most pollution-burdened communities.”

Learn more and provide input: