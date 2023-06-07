Holistic Practice Owners Retreat Taps Into Practice Owners Top Concerns
A survey by Ulan Nutritional Systems, Inc. (UNS) shows the number one concern for holistic practice owners is the lack of good management systems for growth ..
The How to Boom Your Practice seminar is one of the best things I’ve ever done. My stats have gone up continually since I did this program and I’ve been able to maintain that increase”CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent survey conducted by Ulan Nutritional Systems, Inc. (UNS) and TrendCreators, revealed that the number one problem keeping holistic practice owners up at night is the lack of a good management system that will allow them to grow and expand in an orderly way.
Although their number goal is to help more people, be more effective in their results, and grow a stable thriving practice, they are finding this almost impossible. Even if they get an increase in new patients, their lack of administrative skill often causes chaos in the management of the practice.
To address this issue UNS, the number one holistic practice builder in the US, is holding a Holistic Practice Owners Retreat in Clearwater, FL. on June 23 and 24, 2023.
The retreat will feature:
• The How to Boom Your Practice seminar delivered by Bill Johonnesson, UNS Board Chairman.
• The most important data needed to have a successful practice.
• Networking opportunities where you will connect with other holistic doctors from across the country and exchange ideas, experiences, and referrals.
The Holistic Practice Owners Retreat is more than just a conference. It’s a transformational experience that will empower holistic practice owners and help them achieve their personal and professional goals. This is a unique opportunity to discover the proven and effective administrative and management system specifically crafted for holistic practices.
“The How to Boom Your Practice seminar is one of the best things I’ve ever done,” said Dr. Anne Dunev, a Certified Nutritionist and Naturopathic Practitioner. “My stats have gone up continually since I did this program and I’ve been able to maintain that increase. If practice owners knew how effective this seminar is, they’d be lining up to attend.”
Space is limited. Visit the website for more information and registration.
