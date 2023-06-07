F.H. Furr Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electrical joins the Finksburg, Md. home service market
F.H. Furr Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electrical partners with local A Quality Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc.MANASSAS, VA, USA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- F.H. Furr Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electrical (F.H. Furr), a home products and services company in the plumbing, heating, air conditioning, and electrical business, has partnered with local service company A Quality Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc. (A Quality) to increase the home service presence within the Finksburg, Md., market. The two companies officially merged and became F.H. Furr on May 31, 2023, and this partnership will expand the F.H. Furr service area throughout Maryland and southern Pennsylvania.
F.H. Furr started in business over 40 years ago, with the goal of providing a fair and honest home service from one family to another. Over the last several years, the company has expanded throughout the Northern Va., Fredericksburg, Richmond, Delaware, and Maryland area, and has partnered with companies holding similar core values. “We are excited to have found another professional and knowledgeable business already established within this community, and we are looking forward to earning the trust and business of Finksburg residents,” said Darius Lyvers, CEO of F.H. Furr.
A Quality is a leading HVAC installation, maintenance, and repair company based in Finksburg, Md. The company has made it their mission to provide customers with quality, energy-efficient equipment at competitive prices, and has been serving local residential and commercial customers in Maryland and southern Pennsylvania for over 15 years.
###
F.H. Furr Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electrical provides residential products and services in the plumbing, heating, air conditioning, and electrical business. The dedicated team of service professionals takes pride in building strong relationships with the customers in their community while providing leading standards of service. They have committed themselves to the highest degree of professional development and training in the industry, to work diligently in exceeding every expectation of the client in need. Based out of Manassas, Va., the company has expanded throughout Maryland, Delaware, Northern Va., Fredericksburg, and Richmond, Va. For more information, please visit, https://www.fhfurr.com/ or call 877-225-5387.
