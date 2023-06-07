HavenCo Serves: 67-Bed Assisted Living Business in Northern Missouri

Haven Senior Investments Facilitates Successful Sale of Established Family-Owned Assisted Living Business in Northern Missouri

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Haven Senior Investments, the leading faith-based advisory and brokerage firm specializing in senior living transactions, is delighted to announce the successful representation of the sale of a long-standing family-owned assisted living business in Northern Missouri. The transaction was handled by Robin Gestal, Senior Vice President of Operations.

The distinguished facility, with an impressive 27-year legacy of providing exceptional care, features 40 spacious units capable of accommodating up to 67 residents. Spanning an expansive area of approximately 24,000 square feet, the property is nestled on a picturesque 6-acre parcel of land, offering a serene and welcoming environment for its residents.

Motivated by a desire to embark on a well-deserved retirement, the local owner/operator made the decision to entrust Haven Senior Investments with the sale of their cherished establishment. Recognizing the importance of finding a buyer who shares the same commitment to senior care, they sought a seamless transition that would ensure the continued provision of top-quality services.

Haven Senior Investments successfully identified a buyer in the form of a distinguished private equity company headquartered in New York. Renowned for their portfolio of senior living communities across the nation, this acquisition marks the buyer's first foray into the vibrant state of Missouri. Additionally, the company has plans for another strategic acquisition in the region next month, solidifying their commitment to expanding their presence in the senior living market.

Robin Gestal, the accomplished Senior Vice President of Operations at Haven Senior Investments, skillfully led the transaction, ensuring a smooth process for all parties involved. With her extensive industry expertise and meticulous attention to detail, Gestal exemplifies the professionalism and dedication that Haven Senior Investments consistently delivers to its valued clients.

Haven Senior Investments is honored to have played a pivotal role in the sale of this esteemed family-owned assisted living business. The successful transaction not only signifies the growth and diversification of the senior living market but also underscores the steadfast commitment to faith-based principles that define Haven Senior Investments.

About Haven Senior Investments:

Haven Senior Investments is the leading faith-based advisory and brokerage firm specializing in senior living transactions. With a dedicated team of experts, they provide unparalleled support to buyers and sellers in navigating the complex senior living market. Committed to delivering exceptional results, Haven Senior Investments offers comprehensive services, including valuation, marketing, due diligence, and transaction management, ensuring a seamless experience for their valued clients.