Healthmetryx to Host Virtual Panel Discussion on Revolutionizing Decentralized Clinical Trials with Real-World Data
Panel will delve into pain points faced by researchers, healthcare providers, and patients in their quest for reliable, comprehensive health data analytics.
We are thrilled to bring together experts to explore the immense potential of real-world data in advancing decentralized clinical trials & drive a paradigm shift in how clinical research is conducted.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthmetryx, a leading innovator in AI-enabled health data analytics, is excited to announce an upcoming panel discussion that will shed light on the groundbreaking role of real-world data (RWD) in revolutionizing decentralized clinical trials (DCTs). The event, titled "Revolutionizing Decentralized Clinical Trials with RWD," will bring together industry experts, thought leaders, and healthcare professionals to explore the transformative potential of decentralized trials in advancing clinical research and evidence-based healthcare.
— Louis A. Young, II, Founder and CEO, Healthmetryx, Inc.
Decentralized clinical trials have emerged as a game-changer, allowing researchers to gather comprehensive data in real-world settings, thus bridging the gap between controlled clinical environments and the everyday lives of patients. However, challenges persist in effectively collecting, analyzing, and leveraging real-world data, particularly in the context of respiratory health.
The panel discussion will delve into the specific pain points faced by researchers, healthcare providers, and patients in their quest for reliable and comprehensive health data analytics. It will explore the value decentralized trials bring to a diverse customer base, which includes hospitals, research universities, and government organizations.
The panel discussion will emphasize the significance of RWD in the context of decentralized clinical trials, demonstrating how the acquisition of real-world data allows researchers to generate real-world evidence that drives clinical decision-making and shapes population health management strategies. By seamlessly integrating into participants' daily lives, decentralized trials empower individuals to take control of their health, while offering researchers a comprehensive and continuous stream of reliable data.
"We are thrilled to host this panel discussion, bringing together experts from various domains to explore the immense potential of real-world data in advancing decentralized clinical trials," said Louis A. Young II, Founder & CEO at Healthmetryx. "Our goal is to drive a paradigm shift in how clinical research is conducted, leveraging new technologies and advanced analytics platforms to produce real-world evidence that truly reflects the complexities of patients' lives."
The virtual panel discussion will take place on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 11:00am EST via Zoom. It is open to researchers, healthcare professionals, and stakeholders interested in the transformative potential of real-world data in decentralized clinical trials. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with the panelists, gain valuable insights, and explore potential collaborations.
For more information and to register for the event, please visit https://bit.ly/3OYmtxy or contact Robert Foney, CMO at rf@healthmetryx.com or +1 978-870-6521.
About Healthmetryx: Healthmetryx is a pioneering company specializing in AI-enabled respiratory health data analytics. By leveraging the Clarinet, a revolutionary wearable data-collection device, and the Respiratory Cloud Machine (RCM), an AI-enabled cloud-based analytics platform, Healthmetryx enables decentralized clinical trials to generate real-world evidence for informed clinical decision-making and population health management. With a mission to empower individuals and transform healthcare, Healthmetryx is at the forefront of innovation in the field of respiratory health.
Robert Foney, CMO
Healthmetryx, Inc.
+1 978-870-6521
rf@healthmetryx.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube