Healthmetryx Accepted into Rev Startups Accelerator Program
Health data analytics & AI company Healthmetryx selected for invite-only, 14-week startup accelerator program.
With Rev Startups as our partner, we will revolutionize the way chronic respiratory diseases are studied, paving the way for more effective treatments and public health management strategies.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthmetryx (HMX), a health data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) startup, has been accepted into the Rev Startups Accelerator program. The company joins an exclusive cohort of technology entrepreneurs positioned to revolutionize their industries. Rev Startups is a premier management consulting firm with a track record of success in working with early-stage technology startups by providing access to valuable resources and expertise.
— Louis A. Young, II, Founder and CEO, Healthmetryx, Inc.
The 14-week virtual accelerator program, which started April 26, focuses on positioning, product-market fit, customer acquisition, go-to-market strategy, capital strategy, fundraising, and more to help companies achieve rapid business growth, build strong networks, and raise funds.
"Healthmetryx’s exceptional team brings a wealth of experience and innovation to the table, and their groundbreaking AI-platform for real-world, exhaled-breath data analysis is truly a game-changer in the field of respiratory health,” said Nilay Goyal, Co-Founder of Rev Startups. “Their cutting-edge technology, combined with the vast market potential and their unwavering commitment to improving lives through better respiratory data, makes them the perfect fit for our program.”
Healthmetryx leverages a patent-pending, wearable, exhaled-breath data-collection device and a cloud-based, exhaled-breath analysis AI to support customer programs advancing drug development, clinical decision-making, population health management research, and personalized respiratory health, wellness, and fitness.
“We are thrilled to be a member of the Rev Startups Accelerator program,” said Louis A. Young, II, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Healthmetryx, Inc. “We are confident that, with Nilay and Rev Startups as our partner, we will revolutionize the way chronic respiratory diseases are studied, paving the way for more effective treatments and public health management strategies.”
About Healthmetryx, Inc.
Healthmetryx, Inc. (HMX), of Boston, Massachusetts, is a health data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) startup company. HMX leverages a patent-pending, wearable, exhaled-breath data collection device (The Clarinet®) and a cloud-based, breath-analysis AI (Respiratory Cloud Machine®) to support customer programs advancing drug development, clinical decision-making, population health management research, and personalized respiratory health, wellness, and fitness. Through the Clarinet, Healthmetryx produces anonymized, real-time, exhaled-breath data and ambient air-composition data. The company’s business model consists of: Cluster Analysis Program for exhaled-breath data collection and origination; Respiratory Cloud Machine AI for breath data research and analysis via artificial intelligence and machine learning; and Informatics Advisory Group for exhaled-breath data science consulting. The firm’s mission is to provide respiratory, early-detection capability by democratizing access to personal health data and to deliver AI that enables researchers to exponentially increase life-improving opportunities. Founded in 2020, HMX holds two patent licenses in partnership with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to develop breath-based, health-monitoring technologies. For more information, please call (978) 870-6521 or visit www.healthmetryx.com.
