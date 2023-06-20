American Artist Releases Music Video "Therapist" To Increase Mental Health Awareness

American Artist Releases New Music Video "Therapist" With a Message - You Are Not Alone - Mission To Increase Mental Health Awareness

We all either have been, or know someone who has been or is struggling... for someone to hear them. Just want to let people know that I see them, I hear them, and that I am with them.
— Troyman, American Rapper / Songwriter

ATLANTA, GA, USA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Troyman is an artist, vocalist, songwriter, record producer and actor. Originally from Oakland, California, the artist relocated to Atlanta, Georgia as a teenager where he began his music career at 16 years old. In 2017, the rapper released his first self-released full length project, "A.P.R.I.L." (A Period of Infinite Life) after the devastating loss of his mother. Determined to make his mother proud and honor her legacy, Troyman pressed forward to make carve his own path and make waves in the music industry.

In 2019, Troyman appeared on the first season of Netflix’s first ever hip-hop series competition, Rhythm + Flow, where he was named a top finalist. His song "Streetlights", produced by Tay Keith, quickly became a viral sensation after the series aired. Troyman’s next single, "Blessings" featured fellow Rhythm + Flow contestant, Londynn B, further resonated with fans upon release in November, 2019. Troyman's success continued with the release of the EP entitled, Insomniac in March, 2020, and his latest project "What's Not To Love?" with a plethora of Tay Keith produced records released in June, 2022.
﻿
The song Therapist came from a place of hurt, pain, grief, and frustration. "Not just from me but from what people in general deal and struggle with every day," said Troyman. "I know the toll the loss of my mother, brother and loved ones took on me and my mental and I chose to use music as my therapy. I wanted the video to be as authentic to that and represent it as close as possible. We all either have been, or know someone who has been or is struggling, that just need to get it out and for someone to hear them. Just want to let people know that I see them, I hear them, and that I am with them."

The track and new visual are resonating with fans worldwide and the video was just accepted by Remix Music Video Pool in Europe. You can watch "Therapist" at: ROCK TV - ROCKTV MIX ROKU Channel, Otel Universe/ Otel Music Videos - ROKU channel, OK-TV - Germany / The Chubb Show- NC, US - Amazon Fire TV and ROKU TV channels. You can view the new video and stay up on the latest music at Troyman's YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/UssZ9b5JD90. Follow Troyman on social media at: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/troymanofficial/, Twitter: https://twitter.com/Troymanofficial, TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@troymanofficial, and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/troymanofficial/.

Troyman "Therapist" (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)

