Vice-Mayor, Ryan Boylston Files to Run for Delray Beach Mayor
On the Commission, I have made it my mission to unite our community and focus on the solutions needed to move our Village forward. I am running for Mayor to finish the job.”DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In front of family, local leaders, and supporters, Delray Beach Vice Mayor Ryan Boylston announced his candidacy for Mayor of Delray Beach. Earlier this morning, Ryan Boylston filed the paperwork to run for Mayor of Delray Beach in 2024.
Since his election five years ago, Boylston has fought to protect Delray Beach's historic character and charm while creating an environment that allows small businesses and entrepreneurs to succeed. He was re-elected in 2021 for a second term as City Commissioner.
After announcing his candidacy, Ryan Boylston issued the flowing statement:
"I love Delray Beach and I am excited to continue serving the city my family is proud to call home. On the Commission, I have made it my mission to unite our community and focus on the solutions needed to move our Village forward. I am running for Mayor to finish the job. We need leadership that listens and a culture that ensures everyone benefits from our city’s success. My vision, track record, and experience make the most qualified for job and the only choice ready to hit the ground running on day one.”
Elected officials, organizations, and individuals are already lining up behind Ryan Boylston's campaign for Mayor, including:
• Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association (PBC PBA)
• International Association of Fire Fighters, Local 1842 (IAFF)
• Service Employees International Union (SEIU)
• Palm Beach County Human Rights Council (PBCHRC)
• State Senator Lori Berman
• State Representative Joe Casello
• State Representative Jervantae Edmonds
• Palm Beach County Tax Collector Anne Gannon
• Palm Beach County Commissioner Maria Sachs
• Palm Beach County Commissioner Mack Bernard
• Palm Beach County School Board Member Erica Whitfield
• Palm Beach County School Board Member Alexandria Ayala
• Mayor of Boynton Beach Ty Penserga
• Former Delray Beach Mayor Cary Glickstein
• Former Delray Beach Mayor Jeff Perlman
• Former Delray Beach Mayor Rita Ellis
• Former Delray Beach Mayor Tom Lynch
• Former Delray Beach Mayor David Schmidt
• Former Delray Beach City Commissioner Bill Bathurst
• Former Delray Beach City Commissioner Jim Chard
• Former Delray Beach City Commissioner Jordana Jarjura
• Former Delray Beach City Commissioner Gary Eliopoulos
Ryan Boylston is a second-generation Floridian, born in Pompano Beach, with deep roots in the community. As the first member of his family to graduate from college, he holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from the College of Business Administration at the University of Central Florida, with a minor in Mass Communications from the Nicholson School of Communications.
Ryan moved to Delray Beach after college with his then, fiancé, Cassidee. Since 2005, Ryan and his wife, Cassidee, have grown their family with the addition of their three children Preston, Elliott, and Madelyn.
Professionally, Ryan Boylston is the Founder and CEO of 2TON, A Creative Agency that employs 26 full-time employees. Under his visionary leadership, his team of highly skilled design professionals has propelled clients to achieve heightened awareness and visibility through dynamic and creative marketing strategies.
Ryan’s dedication to leadership is demonstrated by serving as Delray Beach City Commissioner, Board Member; Delray Beach CRA Commissioner; State Affordable Housing Advisory Board Representative; Past Chairman, Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA); Palm Beach Tech; Board Member, Allstar Smiles Foundation; and Past Member, Delray Beach Education Board; and Past Chairman, Board of Directors, Plumosa School of the Arts Foundation.
