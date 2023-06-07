Virtual Broadband Funding Workshops June 7 and August 23

The Washington State Public Works Board encourages potential broadband funding applicants to take advantage of virtual application workshops scheduled for June 7 and August 23. No registration is required, and attendance is not required to submit a funding application.

Virtual workshop meeting links:

Workshops will be recorded and posted later on pwb.wa.gov.

Links to the ZoomGrants online application and more information are available on the Public Works Board broadband financing webpage.

Questions?

Contact Broadband Programs Director Sheila Richardson at (564) 999-1927.