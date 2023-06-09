JAMALI BUILDS THE LARGEST SINGLE-ARTIST COLLECTION IN THE WORLD
Over the past 50 years, the artist Jamali has created a vast collection of original artwork, becoming the largest single-artist collection globally.
Art Legacy Is An Timeless Treasure”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- To showcase the experimental, radical aspects of Jamali’s work, consider this small group of important pieces. These works represent the pinnacle of Jamali’s painting and have rarely been shown publicly – until now.
Jamali formed the style, Mystical Expressionism through decades of intense experimentation and material innovation. By creating the Pigment Dispersion, Tempura Fresco, and Pigment on Cork techniques, he integrates the powers of nature with his “rituals of painting”. These styles and methods, and the Rizzoli publications devoted to them, directly link Jamali to the seminal 20th-century artists Anselm Kiefer, Jean Michel Basquiat, and Pablo Picasso. The radical innovation of these artists, and their international success, puts Jamali’s art in a very desirable company both as meaningful artworks and as an important part of Art History.
In addition to the scale of Jamali’s collection, he is also one of the most collected living artists globally. He has galleries in New York, Florida, and Denmark and his work has been the subject of a number of books, including Jamali: Mystical Expressionism (Rizzoli, 1997) and Jamali: A Mystical Journey of Hope, The True Story of American Artist (Rizzoli, 2023).
The Book - Jamali: A Mystical Journey of Hope, The True Story of American Artist
In this 488 pg. illustrated memoir, the reader is treated to an epic saga covering seven decades and three continents about an artist’s dream for a more peaceful world. The eldest son of a prominent family living in the foothills of the Himalayas, Jamali experienced the horrors of war through the Indian Partition, which led him to pursue creating art in the service of peace on a prolific scale, producing more than thirty thousand original artworks to date.
