Genesis 360, LLC, Successfully Completes $4.7 Million-Dollar Project for USACE to Fortify Grande Isle, Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Genesis 360, LLC , awarded a 4.7-million-dollar contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 2022, successfully completed the project to fortify Grande Isle, Louisiana, and the surrounding area against hurricane and storm-related damage. The contract was part of a 122-million-dollar contract allocated for Post-Hurricane Ida Repairs to Grande Isle.The contract with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers consisted of the removal of existing sand and super sacks, sifting of sand, hauling and placing of sand foundations, new super sack placement, hauling and placing of sand cover, and other incidental work at Grand Isle and its vicinity. The contracted work, on the gulf coast of southern Jefferson Parish, is about 50 miles south of New Orleans and 45 miles northwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River.“Genesis 360 is excited to work with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers once again. We have become a household name with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as well as other commercial and federal agencies due to our proven track record to complete projects ahead of schedule and under budget. We are also passionate about infrastructure and preserving our levees along the Mississippi," said Craig Stevens, Founder and President of Genesis 360, LLC. Stevens, a Louisiana native and retired Air Force Captain, founded Genesis 360, LLC in 2011. Genesis 360, LLC started as a line striping company and, within 10 years, has grown to secure multimillion-dollar federal contracts. The company offers a variety of services, from landscaping, janitorial, new construction sites, and remodels to construction project management, building and ground maintenance, as well as IT services. Genesis 360, a one-Stop-Shop for all your needs in Construction, Building Maintenance, Ground Maintenance & IT, strives to be the "Amazon of construction," according to Stevens.“We are a veteran-owned maintenance, construction, IT service company. Some of our services include commercial construction, facility and grounds maintenance, and janitorial services- we do it all, hence the '360'. We have been providing services around the United States for over ten years. We have collaborated with many different businesses and individuals on a day-to-day basis, and we have a favorable reputation that we take pride in keeping. We build our performance on our three core values: integrity, prompt service, and excellence in all we do,” said Stevens.About Craig StevensCraig Stevens, an Opelousas, Louisiana native who served 25 years in the Air Force and retired as a Captain in the 93rd Bomb Squadron. He started Genesis 360, LLC in 2011 as a parking lot striping company, which has grown to become a one-stop shop for maintenance, construction, and IT services. Stevens earned a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology and is a graduate of Leadership Ascension, New Orleans Emerging Leaders, and the American Academy of Entrepreneurs. Genesis 360, LLC has offices located in Baton Rouge, Houston, and Maryland.He is a very proud supporter of the community as he serves on the board for the Ascension Chamber of Commerce, Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, Boys and Girls Club, Dream Teachers, BREC, Home Builders Association, and the Better Business Bureau, and is also a Rotarian to He is a very proud supporter of the community as has served on the board for the Ascension Chamber of Commerce, Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, Boys and Girls Club, Dream Teachers, BREC, Home Builders Association, and the Better Business Bureau, LABI, and C100. He is a Rotarian and a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.About Genesis 360, LLCGenesis 360, LLC, is a veteran-owned maintenance, construction, IT service company. Offering a variety of services, from landscaping, janitorial, new construction sites, and remodels to construction project management, building and ground maintenance, and IT services, Genesis 360, LLC has offices located in downtown Baton Rouge, Houston, and Maryland.About the U.S. Army Corps of EngineersThe U.S. Army Corps of Engineers delivers vital engineering solutions in collaboration with our partners to secure our Nation, energize our economy, and reduce disaster risk.To learn more about Craig Stevens and Genesis 360, please call (225) 283-4843 or visit https://genesis360llc.com/

