Immense Success for Sarah's Arcuri's "The Owner & The Wife" leads to national book tour
"The Owner & The Wife" Launch Party red carpet. From Left to Right; Jennifer Aydin, Sarah Arcuri, Andrea Lopez
Sarah Arcuri author of "The Owner & The Wife" on the red carpet at her launch party event hosted at Fresco Da Franco in Montclair, NJ.
After immense initial success and on the heels of a star-studded launch party - Sarah Arcuri will hit on the road on a national book tour.MONTCLAIR, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and social media influencer Sarah Arcuri’s debut novel, The Owner & The Wife, has become an instant Italian American classic as it takes the literary world by storm. A romantic drama set in 1980s Little Italy, the novel has resonated with readers nationwide, garnering five-star reviews, an insatiable appetite for a sequel, and high hopes for a feature film adaptation. The narrative, which mirrors Arcuri's real life as the wife of a restaurant owner, draws readers in with its relatable characters, vivid settings, and rich cultural depiction.
Arcuri celebrated the book’s launch on May 16th with a star-studded event at Fresco da Franco in Montclair, New Jersey. Real Housewives stars Jennifer Aydin and Nicole Greco-Peepas graced the occasion alongside social media personalities like Andrea Lopez (@andrealopezcomedy), comedian and podcast host Tara Cannistraci (@tarajokes), Rosemarie Paracio (@pinaskitchen), Tara Ippolito (@aldentediva), Sarah Bella, and more. Special guest performances further enlivened the event, creating an unforgettable night for everyone in attendance.
In response to the overwhelming success of The Owner & The Wife, Arcuri is kicking off her nationwide book signing tour on June 22nd in Brooklyn, New York at The BookMark Shoppe. Additional dates and locations will be announced soon. Fans can meet Arcuri, hear about her inspirations, ask questions, and get their books signed.
Beyond her success as a newly minted author, Arcuri continues to captivate her six-figure following as "The Sweet Paisana" on TikTok and Instagram by sharing her love for Italian food and culture. With a natural knack for storytelling and connecting with people, Arcuri recently launched a new digital series called “Paisana’s Passport,” where she reviews Italian restaurants, delis, bakeries, grocery stores, and more. “The book has created a whole new invigoration for Italian food and culture, and I am happy to bring that energy to every piece of content I create. Everything I do is to elevate the Italian American community and to make it accessible to everyone, Italian American or not,” Arcuri says. “I am creating a world that people want to be immersed in, whether it is through my novel, videos, or interviews. I am excited for this next chapter to go out there this summer and connect with my followers and readers.”
Sarah Arcuri embodies the spirit of "la dolce vita," enchanting readers and followers with her passion for Italian culture. Watch for the upcoming tour dates and join the legions of fans who have fallen in love with The Owner & The Wife.
