Wife of famous restauranteur releases debut novel
An Italian-American love story immersed in decadent food and New York's famous Little ItalyMONTCLAIR, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Social media influencer and wife of famous restaurateur, Sarah Arcuri, is set to release her debut novel “The Owner & The Wife” (ISBN-13979-8987561317; Selvatica Books), on May 16th, 2023. A nostalgic Italian American story echoing the likes of Moonstruck and Big Night, replete with mouthwatering cuisine, Puccini operas, and sweeping romances, the novel mirrors Arcuri’s real life as both restaurant owner and wife, though these parallels between fact and fiction weren’t by design.
Hailing from a quaint town in Maryland, when Arcuri moved to Baltimore’s Little Italy, she embarked on a journey that would ignite her creative inspiration and fuel her literary masterpiece for the next seven years. Arcuri always knew she wanted to write Italian American fiction, and when she moved to this charming neighborhood, she found inspiration everywhere both in terms of the culture and the world of restaurants. Working nearly every position at her cousin’s famous bakery, Vaccaro’s, Arcuri eventually shifted gears and made the move to fine dining, working just a few blocks away at Aldo’s Ristorante.
Immersing herself in the restaurant industry, Arcuri diligently learned every aspect of the business over the course of a year. After long days of hosting and waitressing, she would return home and dedicate hours to crafting her characters – that is, until a serendipitous encounter brought someone strikingly similar to a character from her story into her life. “Every author’s writing process includes research, but I had the unique experience of living my research,” Arcuri says. “As I was writing the tale of a woman falling in love with an Italian restaurateur, my own love story was unfolding in real time when I met my now husband who is, ironically, an Italian restaurateur.”
Arcuri’s personal story progressed in tandem with the world and characters she had created. In 2021, she married TV Producer and Restaurateur, Franco Porporino, the OWNER of Fresco Da Franco and Bar Franco on Church Street in Montclair, New Jersey. Staying true to the novel’s theme, Fresco offers exquisite Italian dining, while Bar Franco presents an elegant Italian Apertivo Bar experience. But Arcuri is adamant this is all a coincidence. “I’m sure there will be speculation that the love story in the novel is based on my own, but I started writing the novel a year prior to meeting my husband. Talk about some real life foreshadowing! With that being said, there are a few restaurant scenes that are based on some mishaps I had as a waitress.”
For the past six years, Arcuri has been working at Fresco, supporting her husband in various aspects of the business.
In the process, she discovered her own culinary passion, cultivating a thriving six-figure social media following on TikTok and Instagram where she is known to her global fan base as The Sweet Paisana. A fervent supporter of the arts, including writing, fashion, and cooking, Arcuri’s brand encompasses all things la dolce vita. “Italian or not, I think everyone loves Italian culture. From our food to our music to our movies, we have a thriving community and I am honored to contribute my part as an influencer and now as an author.”
“The Owner & The Wife” will celebrate its official launch on Tuesday, May 16th at Fresco da Franco on Montclair’s famous Church Street. Though the event is private and by invitation only, members of the media and press are welcome to attend this star-studded occasion. Real Housewives stars will be in attendance, along with influencers like Andrea Lopez (@andrealopezcomedy), Nicky Smigs, Rosemarie Paracio (@pinaskitchen), Sarah Bella, and many others will be present to support Arcuri as she unveils what is poised to become a bestseller. The book is available for purchase on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. To learn more about Sarah, please visit www.thesweetpaisana.com, or connect with her on TikTok and Instagram (@thesweetpaisana).
