Bell Buckle Holdings, JUMP START SPORTS™ To Expand to New York City
New Franchise Will Offer Youth Sports Programs in All 5 Boroughs
Bell Buckle Holdings (OTCMKTS:BLLB)NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bell Buckle Holdings, Inc. (OTC: BLLB) subsidiary Jump Start Sports has sold another franchise territory, this time for New York City. The expansion will include all 5 boroughs, an area with a population of 8.5 Million.
Two Lemons Ventures will operate Jump Start Sports New York City. The group comprises members who are business professionals, sports enthusiasts and active participants in both the adult and youth recreational sport scene in New York City.
Rick Hart, Jump Start Sports Founder and CEO said “this (New York City) expansion is one of the most exciting and promising to date. It is destined to be a beacon of youth sports development for one of the most diverse populations of children anywhere in the world, which is exciting. Jump Start Sports New York City promises to be a stimulating introduction to sports and a dynamic epicenter for aspiring young athletes, presenting age-suitable sports programs for children aged 2-14. The options for partnering with rec departments, schools and other established public and private organizations are huge.”
Jump Start Sports New York City will offer an array of sporting options, including soccer, basketball, baseball, lacrosse, and many more, and recognizes that sports enthusiasm is diverse and individual, and thus is committed to building an inclusive, stimulating environment where all children are welcomed, motivated, and guided to discover their own unique journey in athletics.
Jump Start Sports New York City will begin offering registration for camps and programs in the next few months.
Franchising
Jump Start Sports has sold 10 franchises in Y 2023, with a target of over 100 units sold and operational by the end of the third year. It has partnered with iFranchise, a leading franchise consulting business, and Quarles & Brady, a preeminent franchise law firm, to assist in its growth plans. According to its FDD, a Jump Start Sports franchise costs $35,000 per territory, with an initial investment of $60,000 - $75,000 required by a franchisee.
About JUMP START SPORTS
Jump Start Sports, founded in 2002, partners with schools and recreation departments to offer youth sports camps and programs that encourage an active and healthy lifestyle and empower kids through participation in football, soccer, basketball, baseball, lacrosse, cheerleading, volleyball and other sporting activities. It has served hundreds of thousands of children across communities in 6 states - Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland and North Carolina. Jump Start Sports provides opportunities for children to develop physically, mentally and emotionally through participation in sports and other extracurricular activities.
About Bell Buckle Holdings, Inc.
Bell Buckle Holdings, Inc. is a holding company with a focus on acquiring and growing businesses in Youth Sports & Enrichment industry, a $19 Billion market with over 80 million participants every year in the United States In June 2022, Bell Buckle acquired a majority interest in Jump Start Sports, a leader in youth sports camps & programs. In February 2023, Bell Buckle acquired the exclusive expansion rights of Technique Tigers Baseball Academy, a Trumbull, Connecticut baseball skill development academy for kids. Over the last 15 years, Technique Tigers has provided instruction to over 700 athletes, many of whom have gone on to play college and professional baseball. Its mission is to build strong young student athletes into healthy people who understand the importance of health, education, and discipline.
For more information, go to www.jumpstartsports.com, www.techniquetigers.com or www.bellbuckleholdings.com.
CONTACT:
Cervitude Intelligent Relations
4 Research Drive
Shelton, CT 06484
cervitudenetwork@gmail.com
www.cervitude.com
Skype:CervitudeIR
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes", "expects", "potential", "plans", "suggests", "may", "should," "could", "intends", or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.
David Rhodehamel
Bell Buckle Holdings Inc.
+1 614-563-2557
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok