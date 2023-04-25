Bell Buckle Holdings Announces Partnership With SalesSystem.ai and New Jump Start Sports Website

The new partnership will sell Jump Start Sports franchises using artificial intelligence.
Bell Buckle Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLLB)
NAPLES, FLORIDA, USA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bell Buckle Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLLB) announced it has partnered with SalesSystem.ai to sell Jump Start Sports franchises across the country. SalesSystem.ai is a Springfield, Mo. based digital sales and marketing firm that combines artificial intelligence with proven traditional methods to sell franchise systems in industries serving rapidly growing demographics.
Brett Payne, CEO of SalesSystem.ai, says "Jump Start Sports has a tremendous opportunity for investors across the country that we are incredibly proud to partner in. Our goal is to make this brand a household name and watch it positively impact youth in every community. We plan to open over 100 new markets in the next few years.”
Jump Start Sports’ new, updated website also went live last week with many new camps and programs. It has sold 5 franchise territories in 2023 in Ohio and Pennsylvania and is nearing completion of 2 more Ohio franchises and a multi territory deal in a major US city.
Rick Hart, Jump Start Sports Founder and CEO, called the SalesSystem.ai partnership “a major next step for expediting our franchise expansion. Their sophistication and level of expertise will expose many more potential investors to our brand. It will also give our current team more time to fine tune the operational side of our business which means we can do more for the children in our programs.”
Jump Start Sports previously announced the additions of Dan Pincombe, VP Operations and Kris Baillargeon, VP Tech Resources, as company officers.
About Bell Buckle Holdings, Inc.
Bell Buckle Holdings, Inc. is a holding company with a focus on acquiring and growing businesses in Youth Sports & Enrichment industry, a $19 Billion market with over 80 million participants every year in the United States In June 2022, Bell Buckle acquired a majority interest in Jump Start Sports LLC, a leader in youth sports camps & programs that partners with schools and recreation departments to offer football, soccer, basketball, baseball, lacrosse, cheerleading, volleyball, golf and other sports activities. It has served tens of thousands of children across communities in 5 states - Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and North Carolina.
In February 2023, Bell Buckle acquired the exclusive expansion rights of Technique Tigers Baseball Academy, a Trumbull, Connecticut baseball skill development academy for kids. Over the last 15 years, Technique Tigers has provided instruction to over 700 athletes, many of whom have gone on to play college and professional baseball. Its mission is to build strong young student athletes into healthy people who understand the importance of health, education, and discipline.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes", "expects", "potential", "plans", "suggests", "may", "should," "could", "intends", or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.
