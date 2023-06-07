Impetus Technologies Bagged Multiple Wins at the 2023 Globee Awards for Information Technology
Impetus bagged six gold and a silver award across various IT service and cloud categories in the 18th annual Globee Awards for Information Technology
This achievement underscores our dedication to pushing boundaries through product innovations and maintaining a steadfast focus on our customers.”LOS GATOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Impetus Technologies Inc., a cloud and data engineering company focused on delivering expert services and products to help enterprises achieve their transformation goals, announced that it has been recognized as a winner in multiple categories at the 18th Annual Globee® Awards for Information Technology. Impetus Technologies was named gold and silver winners in seven categories including Top Cloud Service Provider of the Year, Best Deployments – IT Services, and Hot Company of the Year – IT Services.
Globee® Awards for Information Technology acknowledges vendors who demonstrate excellence through their advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services, thereby raising the industry standards in all aspects of technology and cybersecurity. These multiple recognitions highlight the remarkable contributions made by Impetus Technologies for helping customers build a next-gen data analytics platform to enhance customer experience while making analytics platforms more resilient and real-time in nature.
“I’m honored to congratulate the remarkable winners of the 2023 Globee® Awards for Information Technology,” said San Madan, President of Globee Awards. “Your dedication, innovation, and impactful contributions have set new standards of excellence in the IT industry. Your accomplishments inspire us all and reinforce the transformative power of technology. May your success continue to propel the IT industry forward and inspire future generations of innovators. Congratulations once again on this well-deserved recognition!”
Impetus is known for delivering its innovative and cutting-edge services. LeapLogic, Impetus’ automated cloud accelerator, fast-tracks the modernization of legacy data warehouse, ETL, Hadoop, and analytics systems to any cloud-native stack like AWS, Databricks, Snowflake, GCP, and Azure. LeapLogic has helped several Fortune 500 companies in their digital transformation journey while saving millions of dollars. Impetus’ services around cloud and data platform engineering, AI/ML, DevOps, and CloudOps have enabled the creation of advanced data products for leading enterprises.
“We are immensely proud to be recognized as a winner in seven categories of the 2023 Globee® Awards for Information Technology,” said Anand Raman, Chief Revenue Officer at Impetus. “This achievement underscores our dedication to pushing boundaries through product innovations and maintaining a steadfast focus on our customers. It is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional cloud, data, and analytics solutions that address the growing digital transformation needs of our customers. We extend our gratitude to the Globee® Awards for this recognition, as it further validates our mission to prioritize our customers and their trust in our offerings.”
The judging process for the 2023 Globee® Awards for Information Technology involved the active participation of over 600 judges from diverse corners of the globe, representing a broad spectrum of industry experts. These esteemed judges contributed their expertise to evaluate and assess the submissions received.
About the Globee Awards
The term “Globee” is a combination of the words “global” and “business.” The Globee Awards were formed to honor organizations of all types and sizes from around the world for their achievements in various business and technology-related categories. The awards were created to provide a platform for recognizing and promoting excellence in industries and sectors that are shaping the future of business. For more information on the Globee Awards, visit https://globeeawards.com.
About LeapLogic and Impetus Technologies
LeapLogic, an Impetus product, automates the transformation of legacy data warehouse, ETL, analytics, and Hadoop to native cloud platforms. Impetus Technologies solves the data, AI, and cloud puzzle by combining unmatched expertise in cloud and data engineering. Impetus is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, Elite Databricks Consulting Partner, and Elite Snowflake Services Partner. For over a decade, Impetus has been the ‘Partner of Choice’ for several Fortune 500 enterprises in transforming their digital nuclei and driving unmatched innovation and growth.
To learn more, visit www.leaplogic.io or www.impetus.com.
For any questions, write to inquiry@impetus.com.
