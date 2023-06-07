Major Record Labels May Be Starting a Bidding War for Dallas Based Artist Kenn Farr with His Trifecta

Kenn Farr Music Video

Kenn Farr Release His 4013 New Sophomore Album, His New Music Video called "I GO Get It" and His Chart Topping Single "I Go Get It" Worldwide.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Complimenting Hip Hop and Gospel with a heartening and tender songwriting style, Kenn Farr displays an unparalleled style with his new singles, “I Go Get It” and “Your Way.” Meant to pave the way forward for his new album, “4013,” Kenn’s new album and single dropped for listeners on October 31st, 2022 and Kenn's new music video dropped on May the 20th, 2023. The new track forms the fifth release of the new album and consists of immersive lyricism and tuneful rhythms to lose oneself in.Trend City Radio ( https://www.trendcityradio.com ) for the last 8 years has been certified as the number #1 Radio Station for Indie Artist's in Los Angeles, California whereas Kenn Farr is in the Top 12 at this time. A & R Managers seem to have taken notice and got Kenn under their talent radars for their perspective labels and publishers.Radiating a poignant and moving ethos, “I Go Get It,” is bound to resonate with listeners, encompassing them with hard-hitting lyrics and soulful instrumentation, punctuated by bass rhythms. Confident that his new album will dominate the Hip Hop and Rap Music Charts, Kenn hopes to achieve his dream of garnering a Grammy Nomination and a Stellar Award Nomination for his new records.A soul-stirring tribute, Kenn Farr’s new album also features a heartfelt tribute to a beautiful young lady named Eryn, who passed away from Cancer at the age of 19. The versatile artist presents a track that offers support to people who have been affected by Cancer, including his mother. Kenn Farr has recently received 10 out of 10 from German Magazine (eXcess Magazine) and countless 4 to 5 star music reviews worldwide. Kenn’s Spotify listeners have increased by over 3000% with this latest 4013 album project Written and produced by Kenn Farr of 4013 Entertainment Company, the new record displays Kenn’s incomparable talents in songwriting and composition. His sophomore album promises a mix of tracks that span Hip Hop music to Rap ballads and contemporary Gospel and R and B tracks.Presenting a soulful tenor voice with an unprecedented "DMX" type growling range, Kenn anticipates an album that is bound for Hip Hop Charts and Contemporary Gospel charts. He continues to develop and refine his musical style by writing inventive tracks and exploring freestyling. Kenn is also slated to perform at several iconic gigs, including some of Dallas’ most iconic music venues, such as The House of Blues and others.Visit Kenn Farr’s official website to check out, download, and buy the artist’s new music. Follow the artist on social media for updates on new records, touring, guest appearances, prizes and merchandise. For interviews, reviews, and/or collaboration opportunities, reach out through the artist’s email.###ABOUTKenn Farr is a prolific singer-songwriter who remains on an upward ascent in the world of Hip Hop, Gospel, and Rap. Kenn’s musical background stems from his experiences growing up in the church with a father as a preacher and hearing some of the best Gospel singers on the radio, church, and television shows, including movies.He has already been seen and heard by over 5,000,000 people in commercials such as Bank of America, Body Tone, Middleman Hardware, Necessary Roughness, N.C.N.B, J.F.K., Dept of Public Safety, Sprint, Anderson Production, Spirit of Texas, I.B.M. and Crime Stoppers.Kenn draws inspiration from great musicians from the past and present, including Brian Mc Knight, Marvin Winans, Aretha Franklin, and Stevie Ray Vaughn - all of whom have shaped his Gospel Hip Hop sound. Meanwhile, artists such as Michael Jackson, Clark Sisters, and Prince have helped sculpt his soulful and contemporary side.

