Music World Is Making Room For Artist Kenn Farr New Sophomore 4013 Album

Kenn Farr 4013 Album Cover

The Music World Is Making Room for Artist Kenn Farr New Sophomore Album 4013 Which May Earn Him a Grammy Nomination

Dallas-based Rapper Kenn Farr is an extraordinary master of dark rap flows.” — By: TJPL NEWS AND REVIEWS

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Complimenting Hip Hop and Gospel with a heartening and tender songwriting style, Kenn Farr displays an unparalleled style with his new singles, “Good For Me” and “I Go Get It.” Meant to pave the way forward for his upcoming album, “4013,” Kenn’s new album and single dropped for listeners on October 31st, 2022. The new track forms the fifth release of the new album and consists of immersive lyricism and tuneful rhythms to lose oneself in.Radiating a poignant and moving ethos, “I Go Get It,” is bound to resonate with listeners, encompassing them with hard-hitting lyrics and soulful instrumentation, punctuated by bass rhythms. Confident that his new album will dominate the Gospel Music Charts, Kenn hopes to achieve his dream of garnering a Grammy Nomination and a Stellar Award Nomination for his new record.A soul-stirring tribute, Kenn Farr’s new album also features a heartfelt tribute to a beautiful young lady named Eryn, who passed away from Cancer at the age of 19. The versatile artist presents a track that offers support to people who have been affected by Cancer, including his mother and him. Kenn Farr has recently received 10 out of 10 from German Magazine (eXcess Magazine) and countless 4 to 5 star music reviews worldwide. Kenn’s Spotify listeners have increased by over 240% with this latest 4013 album project.Written and produced by Kenn Farr of The Kenn Farr Company, the new record displays Kenn’s incomparable talents in songwriting and composition. His sophomore album promises a mix of tracks that span Hip Hop music to love ballads and contemporary Gospel and R and B tracks.Presenting a soulful tenor voice with an unprecedented range, Kenn anticipates an album that is bound for contemporary Gospel and Hip Hop charts. He continues to develop and refine his musical style by writing inventive tracks and exploring freestyling. Kenn is also slated to perform at several iconic gigs, including some of Dallas’ most iconic music venues, such as The House of Blues and others.Visit Kenn Farr’s official website to check out, download, and buy the artist’s new music. Follow the artist on social media for updates on new records. For interviews, reviews, and/or collaboration opportunities, reach out through the artist’s email.###ABOUTKenn Farr is a prolific singer-songwriter who remains on an upward ascent in the world of Hip Hop, Gospel, and Rap. Kenn’s musical background stems from his experiences growing up in the church with a father as a preacher and hearing some of the best Gospel singers on the radio, church, and television shows, including movies.He has already been seen and heard by over 5,000,000 people in commercials such as Bank of America, Body Tone, Middleman Hardware, Necessary Roughness, N.C.N.B, J.F.K., Dept of Public Safety, Sprint, Anderson Production, Spirit of Texas, and I.B.M.Kenn draws inspiration from great musicians from the past and present, including Brian Mc Knight, Marvin Winans, Aretha Franklin, and Stevie Ray Vaughn - all of whom have shaped his Gospel sound. Meanwhile, artists such as Michael Jackson, Clark Sisters, and Prince have helped sculpt his soulful and contemporary side.LINKS:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kennfarrgospelmusic/ Bandcamp: https://kennfarr.bandcamp.com/ Instagram: http://www.instagram/KennFarr Twitter: https://twitter.com/Kenn_Farr YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=riNQMou_lYs Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4oj1wVdiUySfLLDWNloLvn

Kenn Farr - Good For Me ft. Sis. Johnson (Official Music Video)