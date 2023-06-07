Twanna Carter Professional & Personal Coaching Hosts June Live Series - The Invisibility of Black Women in the Workplace
June Live Series for Black Women titled The Invisibility of Black Women in the Workplace: How Black Women Can Feel Alone at the TopBOWIE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Twanna Carter, PhD, career coach and professional certified coach (PCC) is hosting a captivating live video series taking place throughout the month of June titled “The Invisibility of Black Women in the Workplace: How Black Women Can Feel Alone at the Top.
This groundbreaking initiative aims to address the pervasive issue of the invisibility experienced by Black women in professional settings. By shedding light on the challenges they encounter in being acknowledged and valued, Dr. Carter endeavors to provide a supportive platform for Black women to transcend their feelings of isolation at the summit of success.
“The invisibility of Black women is a real phenomenon that can have a negative impact on our career advancement and overall well-being,” said Dr. Carter. “I’m excited to offer this series as a way to help Black women understand what invisibility is, how it manifests in the workplace, and what we can do to counter its effects.”
During the series, Dr. Carter will be discussing topics each week that include:
The Invisibility of Black Women: Is It Real & How Does It Affect You?
The Invisibility of Black Women: Strategies to Succeed
Boss vs. Advocate: How Do Black Women Succeed When Their Boss Ignores Them?
Unmasking the Truth: The Collision of Invisibility and Impostor Syndrome for Black Women in the Workplace
“The Invisibility of Black Women in the Workplace: How Black Women Can Feel Alone at the Top” will air live on Wednesdays at 8:35pm ET/7:35pm CST/5:35pm PST on Dr. Carter’s YouTube channel. The series will be available to watch for free on YouTube after the live airing.
Dr. Twanna Carter, a highly qualified coach, brings her expertise to empower and support professional Black women across diverse industries such as finance, healthcare, technology, and non-profit organizations.
If you missed any of the series, you can catch the replays on Dr. Twanna's YouTube channel.
