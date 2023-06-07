Denver Car Accident Lawyer Jonathon Douglas Gives Expert Legal Advice
People were shocked and confused after this pedestrian walked into the roadway and was struck by two cars before she was announced dead.DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- People were shocked and confused after this pedestrian walked into the roadway and was struck by two cars before she was announced dead.
The Thornton Police report stated that a woman was dropped off by a rideshare driver on New Year’s Day around midnight. She allegedly got sick in the car and the driver pulled over on the interstate, leaving the woman and her friends on the roadside.
After getting out of the car on the side of I-25 around midnight, the woman walked into a roadway and was struck by two cars. The first car drove off after hitting her and was later identified as Adam Wooley, 33. He was charged with a felony hit and run involving death. The second driver that hit cooperated with the police and stayed on the scene. They did not face any charges.
Who Is Liable for the Woman's Death According to a Denver Car Accident Lawyer?
CBS News contacted one of the most renowned Denver Car Accident Lawyers, Jonathon Douglas, to get some answers. Specifically, who can be held accountable for such a terrible tragedy? The rideshare driver? Or the cars that hit her?
Since the woman died due to injuries she sustained by getting struck by a car, the driver could be liable. However, there may also be some civil liability held by the rideshare driver. While no criminal charges were filed against the rideshare driver, they still left a customer on the side of the interstate.
It seems obvious and like a natural human concern for a rideshare driver to care if they drop a customer on the side of a dangerous road, but do they have any legal accountability after doing so? Perhaps the driver could have taken steps to prevent the tragedy such as refusing to accept a trip with clearly intoxicated passengers, or charging a cleaning fee.
And from a legal standpoint, could the rideshare driver be guilty of negligence for dropping a passenger on the side of the interstate? Denver Car Accident Lawyer Jonathon Douglas says that in order to answer such questions, it’s crucial to launch an in-depth investigation.
What Happens After a Fatal Pedestrian Crash?
According to Denver Car Accident Lawyer Jonathon Douglas, the woman’s family may have a case for a civil lawsuit against the rideshare driver or the drivers who hit her. However, an investigation is necessary to uncover all the details and collect evidence. If it is found that any of the parties were negligent and thus contributed to the woman’s death, her surviving family members could have grounds for a wrongful death lawsuit.
And when multiple parties are involved, determining liability becomes a very complex process. The woman's family will need to work with experienced Denver Car Accident Lawyers to assist them in establishing liability and pursuing the appropriate parties for damages.
