Construction scheduled to begin on ND 5 near Joliette

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction is scheduled to begin Thursday, June 8, on North Dakota Highway 5 three miles east of Joliette. Surface repairs such as milling, reclaiming, and paving will be done. The project is expected to be completed by the end of June.



During construction motorists will be hindered by roadway operations controlled by flaggers. There will only be one lane open to traffic during the patching repairs. Gravel will temporarily be placed on the roadway until it is paved.



Speed will be reduced to 25 mph through the work zone and flaggers will be present at times to assist traffic.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701-328-4444

