Mintec Welcomes Steve Bachert as Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Growth and Transformation

Steves extensive experience and remarkable achievements in building high-growth organizations make him an ideal fit for Mintec.” — Spencer Wicks, CEO of Mintec

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mintec, the leading provider of price data and market insights for global agrifood ingredients and industrial commodities, is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Bachert as Chief Revenue Officer. Steve's arrival marks a significant milestone for Mintec as the company continues to revolutionize the way leading global brands make strategic decisions, driving their growth and competitiveness.

Based in the U.S., Steve is an accomplished senior executive who brings three decades of expertise in building world-class sales, marketing, and customer success functions in fast growth B2B, Software-as-a-Service environments.

With a deep understanding of board, founder, and investor perspectives, he has guided growth at different inflection points, from seed funding to exit, in both venture capital and private equity-backed startups, as well as established public pedigree brands.

His insight will guide Mintec's growth journey and contribute to the company's mission of transforming the way leading global brands make strategic decisions to power their growth, improve margins and competitiveness.

Steve's extensive experience in FinTech, SaaS, Supply Chain Intelligence, AI, IoT, Big Data, and Enterprise Information Security will strengthen Mintec's position as a pioneer in technology, pricing data and intelligence. With his commercial leadership, Mintec aims to become even better known for delivering unique and transformative price data that empowers businesses to thrive in today's rapidly evolving market.

Steve expressed his enthusiasm about joining Mintec. He stated, "I am honored to be a part of Mintec and to contribute to the company's mission of transforming the way global brands navigate the agrifood industry. Mintec has established itself as a trusted provider of essential intelligence, and I am confident that together, we will unlock new potential and achieve remarkable milestones. Mintec's dedication to innovation and its commitment to empowering businesses align perfectly with my aspirations, and I am eager to help drive the company's growth and make a lasting impact."

CEO Spencer Wicks welcomed Steve, emphasizing his belief in the immense value Steve will bring to Mintec, and remarking, "We are pleased to have Steve join our leadership team. His extensive experience and remarkable achievements in building high-growth organizations make him an ideal fit for Mintec. Steve's appointment further strengthens our commitment to delivering exceptional value and insights to our customers. His leadership and capabilities align perfectly with our vision of becoming the go-to resource for market-leading insights and transformative price data. We are confident that Steve's appointment will unlock tremendous value and propel Mintec to new heights."

Mintec continues to attract top talent like Steve Bachert to further strengthen its leadership team, to meet it's ambitious growth plans, with the company remaining committed to delivering unparalleled intelligence and empowering businesses worldwide with the essential data they need to make informed decisions.

About Mintec:

Mintec is the world's leading provider of essential intelligence, market-leading insights, and transformative price data for agrifood ingredients and commodities. With the groups rich heritage spanning over 150 years, Mintec is trusted by leading global brands to deliver accurate, up-to-date, and actionable data that powers growth and competitiveness. Mintec's comprehensive data and expert analysis empower businesses across the agrifood and industrial manufacturing supply chains to make better-informed decisions, optimize costs, and mitigate risks.

