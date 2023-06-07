Veterinary Diagnostics Market is Expected to Reach $4.4 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The veterinary diagnostics industry is poised for significant growth and advancements in the near future. As the demand for high-quality veterinary care continues to rise, there is an increasing need for accurate and timely diagnostic tools and technologies to aid in the diagnosis and treatment of animals. The industry is witnessing a shift towards more advanced and sophisticated diagnostic methods, including molecular diagnostics, point-of-care testing, and advanced imaging techniques. These advancements are driven by the growing understanding of animal diseases, the need for early detection and prevention, and the desire to improve the overall health and well-being of animals. In addition, the integration of artificial intelligence and data analytics into veterinary diagnostics is expected to revolutionize the industry by enabling faster and more precise diagnoses, personalized treatment plans, and improved disease surveillance. The veterinary diagnostics industry is also witnessing collaborations between industry players, academic institutions, and research organizations to foster innovation and develop novel diagnostic solutions. With the increasing focus on preventive healthcare and the growing pet ownership rates, the veterinary diagnostics industry is set to play a vital role in ensuring the health and welfare of animals in the near future.

Veterinary Diagnostics market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $2.8 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $4.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2027 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The global veterinary diagnostics market offers significant growth opportunities for market players. Market growth can largely be attributed to the growth in the companion animal population, the rising demand for animal-derived food products, the growing animal health expenditure, increasing disease control & disease prevention measures, and growth in the number of veterinarians and income levels in developed economies. This is considered an indicator of the growth of the veterinary diagnostics market. However, the high costs of veterinary diagnostic tests and increasing pet care costs are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Veterinary Diagnostics Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $2.8 billion Estimated Value by 2027 $4.4 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% Market Size Available for 2020–2027 Forecast Period 2022–2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By product, technology, animal type, and end user Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increased use of PCR testing panels to rule out COVID-19 virus in animals Key Market Drivers Increasing disease control & disease prevention measures

Major Veterinary Diagnostics market players covered in the report, such as:

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (US)

Zoetis Inc. (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

bioMérieux SA (France)

Heska Corporation (US)

NEOGEN Corporation (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US)

Virbac (France)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Shenzhen Mindray Animal Medical Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

INDICAL BIOSCIENCE GmbH (Germany)

BioNote Inc. (South Korea)

Biogal Galed Labs (Israel)

Agrolabo S.p.A. (Italy)

IDvet (France)

Randox Laboratories Ltd. (Ireland)

BioChek (Netherlands)

Fassisi GmbH (Germany)

Alvedia (France)

SKYER Inc. (South Korea)

Shenzhen Bioeasy Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (China)

Biopanda Reagents (UK)

Precision Biosensor Inc. (South Korea)

Skyla Corporation (China)

EUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG (Germany)

and Among Others

The study categorizes the veterinary diagnostics market based on product, technology, animal type, and end user and regional & global level:

Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market, by Product

Consumables

Instruments

Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market, by Technology

Immunodiagnostics Lateral Flow Assays Lateral Flow Rapid Tests Lateral Flow Strip Readers ELISA Tests Allergen-specific Immunodiagnostic Tests Immunoassay Analyzers Other Immunodiagnostic Products

Clinical Biochemistry Clinical Chemistry Analysis Clinical Chemistry Reagent Clips and Cartridges Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Glucose Monitoring Blood Glucose Strips Glucose Monitors Urine Glucose Strips Blood Gas & Electrolyte Analysis Blood Gas and Electrolyte Reagent Clips and Cartridges Blood Gas & Electrolyte Analyzers

Molecular Diagnostics Ploymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Microarrays Other Molecular Diagnostic Products

Hematology Hematology Cartridges Hematology Analyzers

Urinalysis Urinalysis Clips & Cartridges/Panels Urine Analyzers Urine Test Strips

Other Veterinary Diagnostic Technologies

Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market, by Animal Type

Companion Animals Dogs Cats Horses Other Companion Animals

Livestock Cattle Pigs Poultry Other Livestock



Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market, by End User

Veterinary Reference Laboratories

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Point-of-care/ In-house Testing

Veterinary Research Institutes & Universities

Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market, by Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The key stakeholders in the veterinary diagnostics market include:

Veterinary Clinics and Hospitals: These are the primary end-users of veterinary diagnostic products and services. They rely on diagnostic tests and equipment to accurately diagnose and monitor various diseases and conditions in animals.

Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratories: These specialized laboratories play a crucial role in conducting diagnostic tests and analyses on samples collected from animals. They provide valuable diagnostic services to veterinary clinics, hospitals, and research institutions.

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies: These companies develop and manufacture diagnostic products and technologies specifically designed for veterinary use. They invest in research and development to create innovative diagnostic solutions for the veterinary industry.

Research Institutions and Universities: These institutions conduct research on animal health and diseases, contributing to the development of new diagnostic methods and technologies. They also play a role in training future veterinarians and researchers in the field of veterinary diagnostics.

Animal Owners and Breeders: Animal owners and breeders are important stakeholders in the veterinary diagnostics market as they rely on diagnostic tests to monitor the health of their animals, identify diseases, and make informed breeding decisions.

Regulatory Authorities: Regulatory agencies and bodies establish guidelines and regulations for veterinary diagnostic products and services to ensure their safety, efficacy, and quality. They play a vital role in maintaining standards and promoting the proper use of veterinary diagnostics.

Distributors and Suppliers: These entities are involved in the distribution and supply chain of veterinary diagnostic products. They ensure that diagnostic tests, equipment, and consumables reach veterinary clinics, hospitals, and laboratories in a timely manner.

Insurance Companies: Insurance providers offer coverage for veterinary care, including diagnostic services. They play a role in reimbursement and financial support for animal owners seeking veterinary diagnostic services.

Industry Associations and Professional Organizations: These entities represent the interests of the veterinary diagnostics industry, promote collaboration and knowledge sharing among stakeholders, and advocate for advancements in the field.

Government and Regulatory Bodies: Government agencies and regulatory bodies set policies, guidelines, and regulations related to animal health and diagnostics. They may provide funding for research and development and play a role in public health and safety.

These stakeholders work together to drive innovation, ensure quality standards, and improve the diagnosis and treatment of animal diseases through veterinary diagnostics.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help them, garner a more significant share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their position in the market.

This report provides insights into the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the global veterinary diagnostics market. The report analyzes this market by product, technology, animal type, end user, and region.

Product Enhancement/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends and product launches in the global veterinary diagnostics market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by product, technology, animal type, end user, and region.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products or product enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global veterinary diagnostics market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, competitive leadership mapping, and capabilities of leading players in the global veterinary diagnostics market.

With the given market data, MarketsandMarkets offers customizations as per your company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to 5)

Geographic Analysis:

Further breakdown of the RoE veterinary diagnostics market into Austria, Finland, and others

Further breakdown of the RoAPAC veterinary diagnostics market into Australia, South Korea, and others

Further breakdown of the RoLATAM veterinary diagnostics market into Argentina, Colombia, Chile, and others

Competitive Landscape Assessment

Market share analysis for the North America and Europe region, which provides market shares of the top 3–5 key players in the veterinary diagnostics market

Competitive leadership mapping for established players in the US

