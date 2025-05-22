Advantest Ranks Global #1 in Assembly Test Equipment Supplier and Top 10 Customer Service Categories in 2025 Customer Satisfaction Survey

Customers Report High Levels of Satisfaction in Partnering and Trust in Supplier

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) today announced it has once again received top ratings in the 2025 TechInsights Customer Satisfaction Survey, capturing the No. 1 spot on this prestigious annual survey of global semiconductor companies for the sixth consecutive year.

Advantest has been recognized in the TechInsights 2025 Global Semiconductor Supplier Awards - Top 10 Customer Service - Large (previously known as the “10 BEST”) ranking for each of the 37 years that the survey has existed. The survey ratings are based on direct customer feedback representing more than 46% of the world’s chip producers, which include integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), fabless companies, and outsourced assembly and test (OSAT) providers.

According to TechInsights, Advantest has also been rated at the top of the TechInsights 2025 Global Semiconductor Supplier Awards - Assembly/Test Equipment Supplier (previously known as “THE BEST”) ranking this year and every year since 2020. The company has ranked Global #1 for the sixth consecutive year in the Top 10 Customer Service - Large category and was the only company to receive a five-star rating. Worldwide participants rated equipment suppliers among 14 categories based on three key factors: supplier performance, customer service, and product performance. The award categories span customer service, assembly and test equipment, test subsystems, wafer fab equipment (WFE) subsystems, WFE foundation chip makers, fab equipment and specialty chip makers.

In the 2025 survey, Advantest achieved high customer ratings in the areas of Partnering, Trust in Supplier, Technical Leadership, Commitment, Recommended Supplier, Field Engineering Support, and Application Support.

“Advantest’s steadfast dedication to technological advancement and customer success continues to fuel innovation across its worldwide customer base,” stated G. Dan Hutcheson, Vice Chair of TechInsights. “With a diverse range of industry-leading solutions, it consistently ranks among the most trusted partners for leading manufacturers year after year.”

“It’s a privilege to once again be recognized by our customers for the value we deliver,” said Doug Lefever, CEO of Advantest Group. "Trust is the foundation of our corporate strategy, and this recognition is a testament to the strong, collaborative relationships we've built with customers throughout the industry. Our global partners rely on us to provide innovative, cutting-edge solutions, and we're committed to working closely across the supply chain to navigate the complex challenges shaping the future of our industry."

The TechInsights annual Customer Satisfaction Survey is the only publicly available opportunity since 1988 for customers to provide feedback on suppliers of semiconductor equipment and subsystems. The Top 10 Customer Service, Assembly/Test Equipment Supplier, and Global #1 awards provide special recognition to suppliers rated the highest by their customers.

As a global provider of test solutions for SoC, logic and memory semiconductors, Advantest has long been the industry’s only ATE supplier to design and manufacture its own fully integrated suite of test cell solutions comprising testers, handlers, device interfaces, and software – assuring the industry’s highest levels of integrity and compatibility.

About TechInsights

TechInsights is widely recognized as the world’s leading provider of advanced technology analysis and intellectual property services, providing content and services to the world’s most successful technology companies. For over 30 years we have existed to support a fair marketplace where semiconductor and electronics intellectual property can be innovated and monetized. By revealing the innovation others cannot inside the broadest range of advanced technology products, we enable business leaders to make the best technology investment decisions and prove patent value with fact-based information. More information is available at https://www.techinsights.com/.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC), including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

ADVANTEST CORPORATION

3061 Zanker Road

San Jose, CA 95134, USA



Cassandra Koenig

cassandra.koenig@advantest.com

Images accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa13f066-2052-4572-b3d5-321c31311758

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c4251607-9cd6-42e7-b535-f0fcc0e9af1a

TechInsights Customer Satisfaction Survey TechInsights Customer Satisfaction Survey Global #1 TechInsights Customer Satisfaction Survey TechInsights Customer Satisfaction Survey Top 10 Customer Service

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.