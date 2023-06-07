WESTBROOKE ASSOCIATES EXPEDITE THE SHIFT TOWARDS SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT SOLUTIONS
Westbrooke Associates offer a range of investments incorporating strong financial plans leading to long term growth.
Westbrooke Associates are now offering qualifying investors green investment opportunities in urban mobility solutions.
Westbrooke Associates continuously identify disruptive and sustainable investment opportunities, giving you the right tools to back the businesses you believe in.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Expediting the shift towards a greener and more sustainable future, Westbrooke Associates are now offering qualifying investors unique investment opportunities in urban mobility solutions. Cityshuttle Ltd., is the latest investment offering from Westbrooke Associates, providing a favourable opportunity to capitalise on green and innovative transport initiatives.
Transport remains the largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions and as such, the UK Government have announced plans to set in law the world’s most ambitious climate change target. Cutting emissions by 78% by 2035, transforming the transport sector and ensuring a balance between economic growth and environmental care will be a key priority.
Enhancing your current investment portfolio by incorporating resilient opportunities, as well as those offering substantial tax benefits, Westbrooke Associates is committed to sourcing robust investments for the present-day market. Their expertise lies in identifying diverse and cutting-edge EIS and SEIS investment prospects before they become widely available to the public.
Over the past two years, Cityshuttle has dedicated significant efforts to comprehensive research and development. Specifically focusing on the Electrically Assisted Pedal Cycle (EAPC) industry, they have successfully created a groundbreaking line of products with the potential to transform urban transportation, provide E-cargo solutions and promote sustainable mobile advertising.
Westbrooke Associates firmly endorse Cityshuttle’s vision to maximise current infrastructure and present a secure, eco-friendly and cost-effective alternative for transporting people and goods from one point to another. The Cityshuttle e-shuttles will play a pivotal role in assisting cities to mitigate the adverse impacts of urbanisation and the climate crisis.
Upon the official Cityshuttle launch, the company attracted substantial interest from renowned brands seeking to establish commercial partnerships. These brands were impressed by the remarkable value proposition offered by Cityshuttle, expressing enthusiasm to explore potential collaborative ventures. The company has already secured numerous Letters of Intent, indicating potential orders exceeding £11,000,000.
Cityshuttle is now positioned to mass-manufacture and manage a sustainable transport business. All its products are patent-protected and its models surpass any known competitor's performance and safety specifications.
Offering qualifying investors the chance to invest in this exciting, EIS-qualifying investment, this opportunity holds multiple potential exit routes, Capital Gains Tax deferral, Loss Relief and an upfront 30% Income Tax Relief.
For more information or to request the Investor Memorandum, please contact Westbrooke Associates via email at info@westbrookeassociates.com or by telephone at 0203 745 0294.
