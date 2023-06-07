Submit Release
ILC 2023: What are the challenges and opportunities for Workers?

International Labour Conference

Zahoor Awan, Worker Vice-Chairperson of the 110th Session of the International Labour Conference, discusses the challenges and opportunities of this session. Mr Awan speaks about the role of workers' organizations to promote social justice for all.

