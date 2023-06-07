Zahoor Awan, Worker Vice-Chairperson of the 110th Session of the International Labour Conference, discusses the challenges and opportunities of this session. Mr Awan speaks about the role of workers' organizations to promote social justice for all.
You just read:
ILC 2023: What are the challenges and opportunities for Workers?
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.