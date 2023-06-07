Tennessee Crisis Teams Reduce Time to Access Care for Those Seeking Mental Health Services with XFERALL

XFERALL, a growing behavioral health network, is working to drastically cut down these extended patient waiting times via their platform.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- As the need for crisis services rises, accessing the right care for behavioral health patients has reached a critical point across the country and the state of Tennessee is not immune to this epidemic. A study conducted in 2019 found that in Tennessee the average wait time for a patient to find proper care was 25 hours or more while waiting in an emergency department (source here) . XFERALL, (a growing behavioral health network created by healthcare professionals), is working to drastically cut down these extended patient waiting times via their platform.Overcrowding in hospital emergency rooms is not a new problem, according to The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) “Compounding this situation, more individuals post the pandemic are seeking help for behavioral health services. This only exacerbates the overcrowding problem due to many factors. Individuals needing in-depth care and inpatient services can sometimes wait hours to even days in hospital emergency departments before they are admitted or transferred to a facility that can specifically address their care needs.”Currently, calling each and every surrounding healthcare facility one-by-one hoping for bed availability, faxing large documents only to not hear back from another facility becomes a very tedious and time consuming task while patients in need are stuck waiting. However, facilities using XFERALL are able to communicate to all surrounding healthcare facilities digitally to find the bed availability their patients need. XFERALL connects facilities digitally, so healthcare providers can communicate in real-time through the XFERALL patient transfer network by requesting a patient transfer to another facility with just a few clicks. Healthcare providers can also share information and documents digitally instead of exchanging lengthy time-consuming faxes. All this while still being completely HIPPA compliant.A number of healthcare facilities and county mobile crisis teams in Tennessee adopted the use of XFERALL have experienced significant reductions in the time to find available beds while improving patient outcomes and safety.“With XFERALL, we know what's going on in real time, because we can see when other healthcare facilities open up attachments, we can see when they message us back, we can see everything in real time. So it holds everyone more accountable. With XFERALL, we're able to find out in a matter of maybe 5 minutes whether they even have any beds available.”-Michelle Guia, Director of Crisis Services, QUINCO Mental Health Center, TennesseeMore patients are arriving in crisis at the emergency room, where the primary focus is to stabilize patients and transfer them to appropriate care settings. Visibility and access to easy, appropriate discharge or transfer options is limited, which leads to the inefficient allocation of significant space, resources, and staff time to identify a transfer solution.Healthcare facilities and teams using XFERALL in the state of Tennessee on average are able to place patients with the required care in 90 minutes or less.To learn more about how XFERALL can help you and your organization please visit: https://www.xferall.com/state-of-tennessee

