Bank al Etihad named "Most Active Issuing Bank in Jordan" for 2022

Receiving this award from a respected institution like the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development fills us with pride, and strongly motivates us to continuously strive for excellence”
— Mr Fadi Maree, the Chief Treasury, FI, and Investment Officer

AMMAN, JORDAN, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bank al Etihad has been named by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) as the "Most Active Issuing Bank in Jordan" in facilitating international trade for 2022. This accolade marks the sixth time the bank has been awarded this prestigious title. The announcement was made during the awards ceremony held on Wednesday, May 17th 2023.

Bank al Etihad was recognised for its outstanding performance in providing products that facilitate international trade and for achieving the highest number of transactions within the Trade Facilitation Program in 2022. This recognition highlights the bank's role in strengthening the economy and its commitment to empowering the local community through the development of innovative international trade financing products that address market needs.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr Fadi Maree, the Chief Treasury, FI, and Investment Officer at Bank al Etihad, said: "Receiving this award from a respected institution like the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development fills us with pride, and strongly motivates us to continuously strive for excellence."

