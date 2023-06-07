UK-based instant funding prop firm OFP launches new Dashboard with key functionalities for traders
OFP, a UK-based prop firm, introduces a new Dashboard packed with essential features to empower traders with instant funding and improved functionality.
We've invested time developing unique features, offering a comprehensive view of traders' history. Continually challenging ourselves, we value feedback for further enhancements.”LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview Funding Program, one of the world's leading instant funding programs, has launched a brand new ergonomic Dashboard with added functionalities for traders. The UK-based prop firm, on the market since 2021, created a new interface that aims to make trading even easier and more profitable for anyone interested in trading Forex, raw material, index, metal, bonds and crypto.
When joining the prop firm, traders can choose between three account models with different payout percentages in the currency of their choice: 40% and 26% Monthly accounts or a 40% Supercharged account. All the conditions for payouts are listed on OFP's website, as well as on the prop firm's weekly updated Youtube channel, with a FAQ section dedicated to answer any trader's questions about their structure.
Besides no requirement to pass challenges or verification processes in order to get funded, OFP traders will now be able to access in-depth statistics about their trading accounts, 2-minute equity graph, cumulative statistics, profit calendar and an economic calendar with relevant events that may affect the movement of markets.
OFP also recognizes the important role emotions play in trading, hence the launching of an exclusive multilingual Mental Coach Program led by two expert psychologists, available to all traders who have purchased an account. Sessions can be booked directly through the trader's personal Dashboard, in English, Spanish and Italian.
Focused on consolidating a global community of successful traders, OFP has also created a Discord server that networks more nearly 3000 people from around the world, including expert traders like OFP's CEO and founder, Ruggero Catalano. Updated daily with analysis, forecasts, blog articles, livestreams and useful information, the server is a place for traders to gather, learn and get updated on the latest market news, as well as contacting OFP's Support Team, available 24/7.
About OFP
Established in 2021 in the UK, OFP is one of the only prop firms in the market to provide any trader with the chance to trade with up to £5 million risk-free. By enrolling an ever-increasing number of traders every month, the prop firm has as its main goal the creation of a variety of different opportunities within the trading sector. At its core, OFP offers three trader-focused different trading models that provide flexibility.
OFP is considered one of the most transparent prop firms in the trading sector, providing a combination of high-quality customer service; and ergonomic dashboard that helps each trader track their personal journey; and an A* support system centered around its clients.
It is also one of the few to offer a Fidelity Program, through which traders can accumulate points and exchange for discounts or even full accounts. Also focused on the mental health of traders, a subject that is not discussed enough within the industry, OFP offers a Mental Coach Program, in which traders can book sessions with specialists in the language of their choice - English, Spanish or Italian - to work on their trading mindset and be more successful everyday.
