Creatio Announces an Exclusive Partnership with Qualysoft to Propel the No-code Adoption in Hungary
The new agreement empowers Qualysoft to exclusively represent Creatio’s no-code platform in HungaryBOSTON, MA, USA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced a new exclusive partnership with Qualysoft in Hungary. The agreement between partners grants exclusive rights for Qualysoft to work with Creatio’s no-code platform, localize and hold training and certification in Hungarian and establish partnerships on behalf of Creatio to further develop the Hungarian market.
Qualysoft is a long-standing Creatio’s partner, providing IT consultancy and services to supports its international customers by providing tailored IT solutions that are both flexible and innovative. Building on the existing strategic partnership, Qualysoft and Creatio commit to heavily co-invest in the market in Hungary. The partnership is aimed at further evangelizing the no-code approach and Creatio’s unique composable capabilities.
The exclusive partnership enables Qualysoft to establish a center of competence to run localized training and certification practices at its facility for Creatio. This includes offering the Creatio Academy training and courses, and certification programs in Hungary.
“As Creatio is dynamically growing around the world, we are thrilled to strengthen and expand our existing partnership to develop the markets. Qualysoft has been our trustworthy partner for many years, and we are happy to broaden the scope of our alliance to empower even more organizations to experience the freedom of automation with no-code,” said Katherine Kostereva, CEO at Creatio.
"The progress and the importance of low-code within the global IT ecosystem speaks for itself. We are very happy to work with Creatio – an outstanding partner in attitude, in team and in the field of technology as well. It is an honor to be the part of this success story. "
Creatio offerings include a no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals and marketplace add-ons. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.
About Qualysoft
The Qualysoft Group was founded in Vienna in 1999. As an independent IT consultancy and service company, it supports its international customers by providing tailored IT solutions that are both flexible and innovative.
The Qualysoft Group has locations in Austria, Germany, Hungary, Switzerland, Slovakia, Romania and Serbia. Thanks to the constant growth of the workforce, it now has more than 500 specialists working in Central and Eastern Europe. With their many years of experience and high levels of expertise and commitment, they are on hand to ensure that every Qualysoft project succeeds.
For more information, please visit qualysoft.com.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.
