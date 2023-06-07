ebankIT announces partnership with Online Business Systems(Online), a digital transformation & cybersecurity consultancy
ebankIT and Online announce new collaboration to help financial institutions accelerate their digital transformation and deliver a seamless customer experience.WINNIPEG, MINNEAPOLIS, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ebankIT, a digital omnichannel banking software company is pleased to announce a new partnership with Online Business Systems (Online), a digital transformation and cybersecurity consultancy.
This strategic partnership acknowledges the digital transformation occurring in the banking industry, and the increasing demand to deliver seamless and consistent customer experiences through omnichannel solutions.
The banking industry is under tremendous pressure to transform and keep pace with evolving customer expectations. This partnership brings together the superior capabilities of ebankIT omnichannel solution with Online’s 35+ years of financial services and systems integration experience to help clients accelerate their digital transformation.
“Our clients are looking for innovative banking solutions that deliver a superior experience for their customers and members, while being fully integrated into the core of their existing operations,” said Tim Siemens, CTO of Online. “We believe in the vision of the ebankIT solution, having seen firsthand the value it provides to our banking clients.”
“This partnership helps our customers realize the full benefit of the ebankIT platform by drawing on Online’s deep expertise in all aspects of system integration,” said Renato Oliveira, CEO of ebankIT. “Online’s commitment to their clients and reputation for delivery excellence makes them an ideal partner for ebankIT.”
To learn more about Online’s partnership with ebankIT visit: https://www.obsglobal.com/partners-and-clients/ebankit
About ebankIT
ebankIT is a fintech company that enables banks and credit unions to deliver the same humanized, personalized, and accessible digital experience on mobile, web, and voice banking, as well as whatever future channels may come next. Enhanced with flexible and robust full omnichannel capabilities, ebankIT Digital Banking Platform offers a fast and seamless digital banking transformation. With extensive customization capacity and a continuous focus on human interactions, ebankIT future-proves the digital strategy of banks and credit unions, empowering them with a truly customer-first approach.
More information: https://www.ebankit.com/
About Online Business Systems
Online is a digital transformation and cybersecurity consultancy. Since 1986 we have been using technology to deliver dramatic business results for companies throughout Canada, USA and EMEA. Our capabilities across the transformation cycle enable our Clients to move confidently into their secure digital future. Today we have over 400 business, technology, and security professionals working with Clients throughout our 6 locations or virtual offices.
More information: https://www.obsglobal.com
Press Contact ebankIT
Carina Torres
carina.torres@ebankit.com
+351 222 032 010
Press Contact Online
Jamie Michie
media@obsglobal.com
+1 2049820200
Carina Torres
ebankIT
