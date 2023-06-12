Feiyu Tech Unveils Pocket 3: The World's First Wireless Gimbal Camera Revolutionizes On-the-Go Shooting
HONG KONG, CHINA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Feiyu Tech, the renowned camera and accessories manufacturer based in Guilin, China, proudly presents the Feiyu Pocket 3, an extraordinary wireless gimbal camera that is set to revolutionize on-the-go shooting. This groundbreaking device combines advanced features and limitless shooting possibilities, ushering in a new era of visual storytelling for content creators.
Featuring the impressive Sony IMX577 sensor with 12 million pixels and a 1/2.3-inch sensor, the Feiyu Pocket 3 effortlessly captures 4K/60 video with exceptional clarity, preserving every detail with its single pixel size of 1.55um. Its F2.0 aperture and equivalent focal length of 14mm ensure breathtaking wide-angle shots that immerse viewers in the scene.
What sets the Feiyu Pocket 3 apart is its exceptional versatility. The gimbal can be used independently of the handle, offering users expanded shooting options and creative freedom. With a battery capacity of 280mAh, the gimbal can operate for up to 30 minutes without movement, while its magnetic bottom securely locks it in place, providing flexibility to capture footage from various angles.
Not only does the gimbal impress, but the handle also plays a vital role in the Feiyu Pocket 3's capabilities. With cordless pan and tilt control, the handle provides effortless gimbal control without the hassle of wires or cables. Combining the handle and gimbal extends the battery life, giving users even more time to capture stunning footage.
Furthermore, the Feiyu Pocket 3 incorporates Bluetooth assistance, enabling seamless connectivity between the camera and mobile phone. This integration results in a more intelligent and efficient handling experience, allowing users to switch seamlessly between the PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) and handle. The wireless activation from standby mode offers convenience and power-saving benefits.
"The Feiyu Pocket 3 redefines on-the-go shooting by combining exceptional sensor technology, versatile gimbal capabilities, and a user-friendly handle," shared a spokesperson for Feiyu Tech. "Whether you're a professional filmmaker or an enthusiast, the Feiyu Pocket 3 is the ultimate tool to deliver professional-quality content in a compact and portable package."
Discover the future of camera technology with the Feiyu Pocket 3. For more information, please visit the campaign page on INDIEGOGO.
