Appknox and Bitshield Forge Strategic Partnership to Strengthen Mobile App Security Solutions in Malaysia

Appknox, a leading provider of mobile app security solutions, is pleased to announce its partnership with Bitshield Data Defense Sdn.Bhd., in, Malaysia.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Appknox, a leading provider of cutting-edge mobile app security solutions, is pleased to announce its partnership with Bitshield Data Defense Sdn.Bhd., a renowned cybersecurity company based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This significant collaboration represents a significant milestone in advancing mobile application security in the region, effectively addressing the growing demand for robust protection against emerging threats.

This partnership combines Appknox's expertise in mobile application security with Bitshield's extensive reputation and reach in Malaysia for cybersecurity, creating a formidable alliance that aims to revolutionize the mobile app security landscape in Malaysia.

As the mobile app industry continues to witness exponential growth, the need for comprehensive security measures becomes increasingly crucial. Appknox's highly reliable platform offers advanced automated vulnerability security testing, manual vulnerability scanning (Penetration Testing), and continuous monitoring capabilities, empowering businesses to identify and resolve security gaps in their mobile applications proactively. With this partnership, Appknox brings its state-of-the-art solutions to the Malaysian market, enabling organizations to ensure the utmost security for their mobile apps.

Bitshield, with its proven track record in the cybersecurity domain, brings a wealth of local knowledge and expertise to the collaboration. Their deep understanding of the Malaysian market, coupled with their strong network and technical prowess, will play a pivotal role in delivering Appknox's solutions effectively across the region.

By joining forces, Appknox and Bitshield aim to establish a new standard for mobile app security in Malaysia, helping organizations protect their valuable assets and user data from potential cyber threats.

"We are delighted to partner with Bitshield and expand our presence in the Malaysian market," said Harshit Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO of Appknox. "With the exponential growth of mobile apps and the corresponding rise in cybersecurity risks, this partnership couldn't have come at a better time. By combining our strengths, we are confident in our ability to provide top-notch mobile app security solutions to enterprises and developers in Malaysia, safeguarding their applications and securing their digital transformation journey."

Both companies share a common goal of empowering businesses with cutting-edge security solutions while maintaining a user-friendly and seamless experience. This partnership signifies the alignment that aims to deliver unparalleled value to customers in Malaysia, helping them stay ahead of emerging threats and ensure the highest level of security for their mobile applications.

For more information about Appknox and its mobile app security solutions, visit https://www.appknox.com/

About Appknox:

Founded in 2014 by Harshit Agarwal and Subho Halder, Appknox is a leading mobile security testing platform. Headquartered in Singapore and Bangalore, Appknox has evolved into one of the most powerful plug-and-play security platforms available, empowering developers, security researchers, and enterprises to establish safe and secure mobile ecosystems through a combination of automated systems and human expertise. With its comprehensive Vulnerability Assessment & Penetration Testing (VAPT) solutions, Appknox has successfully implemented end-to-end mobile application security and testing strategies for over 500 businesses and enterprises worldwide. Additionally, Appknox has provided On-Premise deployments to top government agencies, solidifying its reputation as a trusted security partner. Recognized as a champion of Value SaaS, Appknox was acknowledged by Gartner in its 2021 Application Security Hype Cycle report as one of the top mobile app security vendors.

About Bitshield:

Bitshield Data Defense Sdn.Bhd. is a cybersecurity technologies and services providing company based in Kuala Lumpur. We are distributors and alliance partners with some globally acknowledged top-notch cybersecurity companies delivering products and services in the Information Security sector, and we are in the process of partnering with even more. The mission and vision of the company is to create a canopy establishment that can cater to various areas of cybersecurity.

