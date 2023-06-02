Enhancing Mobile App Security in the Middle East: Appknox Partners with Bulwark

Strategic collaboration amalgamates Appknox with Bulwark Distribution FZCO Appknox is the world’s most powerful plug-and-play Mobile App Security Platform Bulwark Technologies focuses and implements high-end Enterprise Security Solutions through major System Integrators in the region.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Appknox, at the forefront of mobile security testing, joins forces with Bulwark Distribution FZCO, the premier provider of advanced IT Security solutions in the Middle East, marking a significant milestone in the industry.

This strategic collaboration amalgamates Appknox's innovative mobile security solutions with Bulwark's extensive expertise in delivering advanced security offerings to the dynamic Middle East market.

As part of Appknox's continuous commitment to enhancing mobile app security, they have recently talked about introducing a groundbreaking upcoming feature, the Mobile Software Level Bill of Materials (SBOM). The Mobile SBOM empowers organizations with invaluable visibility into potential threats lurking within their software supply chain. By providing a comprehensive overview of all components, including third-party libraries and frameworks, the SBOM enables developers and security teams to comprehensively understand the associated risks for mobile apps.

Through Bulwark's profound knowledge of the region's security landscape, customers leveraging Appknox's up-to-date capabilities, like the SBOM can confidently secure their mobile applications, gaining insights into the components used and any known vulnerabilities (CVEs) associated with them.

"We're excited to team up with Bulwark, aiming to enhance mobile app security in the ME region. This partnership combines our cutting-edge technology and experience with government bodies and banks, amplifying our commitment to deliver superior products and exceptional support. Together, we are excited and sure to shape a safer digital landscape in the region." commented Harshit Agarwal, Co-founder, and CEO of Appknox.

Expressing their views on the collaboration, Vaidya, Sales Executive Director at Appknox, said, "This engagement is a strategic move towards our global expansion plans adding value across BFSI, Government, Retail and ONGC verticals where Appknox has played a pivotal role in ensuring proactive mobile application security!"

’The prevailing crisis has paved the way for new innovations and coming-of-age technologies. We at Bulwark foresee a spike in demand for mobile app security solutions in the current market scenario. With Appknox, we can monitor & reduce cyber risks to provide complete and round-the-clock cybersecurity requirements of customers in the region”, said Jose Menacherry, Managing Director, Bulwark Distribution.

The strategic partnership between Appknox and Bulwark represents a significant leap forward in the realm of cybersecurity for the Middle East region. Together, these industry-leading organizations are equipping businesses with the necessary tools and expertise to combat the evolving threats in today's digital landscape.

About Appknox:

Founded in 2014 by Harshit Agarwal and Subho Halder, Appknox is a leading mobile security testing platform. Headquartered in Singapore and Bangalore, Appknox has evolved into one of the most powerful plug-and-play security platforms available, empowering developers, security researchers, and enterprises to establish safe and secure mobile ecosystems through a combination of automated systems and human expertise. With its comprehensive Vulnerability Assessment & Penetration Testing (VAPT) solutions, Appknox has successfully implemented end-to-end mobile application security and testing strategies for over 500 businesses and enterprises worldwide. Additionally, Appknox has provided On-Premise deployments to top government agencies, solidifying its reputation as a trusted security partner. Recognized as a champion of Value SaaS, Appknox was acknowledged by Gartner in its 2021 Application Security Hype Cycle report as one of the top mobile app security vendors. For more information about Appknox and its mobile security solutions, please visit www.appknox.com

About Bulwark Distribution FZCO

Bulwark Distribution FZCO, an associate company of Bulwark Technologies, is the leading provider for IT Security and Information Communications & Technology (ICT) products in the Middle East region & India. Bulwark serves the entire region with innovations from more than 25+ technology vendors and works with more than 750+ partners, with the aim of bringing the best in technology to the region. Customers from various sectors including Banking & Finance, Government, Oil & gas, Manufacturing, retail chain, Hospitality, Healthcare, Education, and more rely on solutions distributed by Bulwark for securing and managing their IT infrastructure. Bulwark has won numerous industry awards for leadership in IT sales and support and has been rated as the best VAD in the region.

For more information, please visit www.bulwarkme.com