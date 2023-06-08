Recruiting for Good Launches Exclusive Travel Club for 4th and 5th Graders
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Starting in 2024 kids on the gigs earn trips. www.KidsEarnTrips.com
Recruiting for Good launches 'See the World for Good' an exclusive travel club for 25 Southern California families with talented kids in 4th and 5th grade.
Kids who successfully join the club; work on sweet gigs to earn trips.
Kids successfully complete 5 gigs to earn $2500 for travel.
Kids in the club that do a great job (the first year); can work on gigs for a second year (and earn additional $2500 for another trip).
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good; "Love to invest in education that prepares your kids for life? Then, our club is perfect for you. Talented kids on The Sweetest Gigs learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values!"
How to Join See The World for Good?
The Club is just for 25 families that live in Southern California, and have talented kids in 4th and 5th grade.
Parents and Grandparents successfully participate in Recruiting for Good’s Referral Program; to join kids' club.
Carlos Cymerman, adds, "Before, I started my recruiting and staffing career; I was a teacher for 10 years. Since 2020, I have created over 100 gigs that positively impacted kids' lives. Some of the most rewarding results kids on The Sweetest Gigs have experience are; freedom of creative expression, have fun celebrating their accomplishments, self-appreciation, self-confidence, and make mom proud (dad, and grandparents too)."
About
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet kids work on creative design, drawing, and writing gigs (9 to 15 years old).
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
In 2024, talented kids who land a spot on The Sweetest Gigs; earn travel to see the world for good. www.KidsEarnTrips.com
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
