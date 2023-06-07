Spanish Work Permit, Hassle-Free with a New Spanish Student Visa
EBC's Road2Spain Spanish student visa programme gets people who enrol a one-year TEFL and Spanish language programme that comes with a one-year student visa.MADRID, SPAIN, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A Spanish work permit is now included in the Spanish student visa. People who are interested won’t find premium quality course packages like EBC’s Road2Spain at a better price.
Studying and working in Spain just got easier for non-EU’s. The Spanish Student Visa now comes with work authorisation of up to 30 hours a week and no extra immigration paperwork.
Before the law changed in July 2022, it was possible to work up to 20 hours a week with a student visa but there was a lot of additional immigration paperwork to go through. This extra paperwork was time-consuming and some schools did not want to do it.
Cue the new law – get rid of that annoying paperwork!
The new law removes all the old immigration paperwork and the student visa now automatically qualifies its holders to work up to 30 hours a week. How about that! Students now get more working hours and zero extra paperwork.
The good news does not stop here. A student visa holder can work for government agencies and private companies either as an employee or self-employed.
Up until now, foreigners on student visas could only work up to 20 hours a week while studying or training. The new reforms have increased this range from 20 to 30 hours a week. This is a great benefit to everyone with a student visa as it allows them to generate income more easily while studying.
People are now able to work automatically with their student visas. Until now, if a Spanish student visa holder wanted to work, the hiring company had to go through a long-winded immigration process just to get the individual a work permit.
This has changed. From now on, a Spanish student visa holder can work as an employee or self-employed directly with the visa, without having to go through any painful extra steps.
As long as one is studying and has a Spanish student visa, all of the above applies.
The end result is that with a student visa, one can work anywhere in Spain as long as it does not interfere with their studies.
EBC has a successful Spanish student visa programme for newbies and renewals alike called the Road2Spain programme, which has been up and running since 2005. The one-year TEFL and Spanish language programme comes with a one-year student visa.
People who enrol get:
- A one-year Spanish student visa with the right to work up to 30 hours a week
- An internationally accepted, recognised and accredited TEFL certificate, the Trinity CertTESOL
- A one academic year Cervantes Institute accredited Spanish course
- A lifetime, worldwide job placement assistance programme
- Extended stay programmes for people not from the European Union
- Exclusive EBC Road2Spain study programmes that include an accredited Trinity CertTESOL, Trinity CertPT or EBC TEFL Certificate course, a one-year Cervantes Institute accredited Spanish language course and a one-year student visa that allows its holder to work up to 30 hours a week.
