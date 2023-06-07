Combine Steam Deck’s DeckHD with the INNOCN 13A1F Portable Monitor for an enhanced Gaming Experience
The expert staff at Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) is dedicated to producing monitors that surpass the standards of traditional monitors in the industry. With a decade-long track record of crafting feature-filled premium monitors, INNOCN has earned recognition through prestigious design awards, including the Red Dot Award (2016) and the China Good Design Award (2016), among others.
The 13A1F 13.3-Inch OLED Portable Monitor from INNOCN emerges as a standout choice in their impressive lineup, offering excellent value as a travel gaming monitor. Featuring convenient mini HDMI and USB-C ports, this versatile monitor can be effortlessly connected to a wide range of gaming consoles, including the PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch; as well as gaming PCs, digital cameras, smartphones, and laptops.
Additionally, the 13A1F works exceptionally well with the DeckHD, a manual upgrade screen installation for the Steam Deck. The DeckHD offers a resolution boost of 1200p, providing a glare-free gameplay experience in any lighting condition, surpassing the standard 800p resolution. The DeckHD enhances color accuracy even more when paired with the 13A1F monitor.
The 13A1F, with its built-in stereo speakers and 1920 X 1080p resolution, has quick response times, making it ideal for watching films and gaming on the road. Customers can now purchase the 13A1F 13.3 Inch OLED Portable Monitor for $249.99 on Amazon US and Amazon EU (DE, FR, IT, ES), ensuring accessibility for users across regions.
The 13A1F's magnetic metal stand and small, lightweight design are prominent qualities, making it an excellent choice for use while traveling. The 13A1F's exceptional picture quality comes from features such as 100% sRGB color gamut, a 100,000:1 contrast ratio, 400 nits of brightness, and low latency, delivering true-to-life graphics. This OLED backlit monitor perfectly balances convenience and portability, ensuring an enjoyable viewing experience. Whether traveling for business or pleasure, the 13A1F is designed to accompany anyone no matter the destination.
Product Links:
US Link1: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09T2RF5K2
US Link2: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B6VYKP31
DE Link: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B09V2D1BGK
FR Link: https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B09V2D1BGK
IT : https://www.amazon.it/dp/B09V2D1BGK
ES: https://www.amazon.es/dp/B09V2D1BGK
PL: https://www.amazon.pl/dp/B09V2D1BGK
NL: https://www.amazon.nl/dp/B09V2D1BGK
SE: https://www.amazon.se/dp/B09V2D1BGK
Pearl Li
