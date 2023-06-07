SONEXOS PARTNERS WITH EPFL TO ADVANCE PLASMA-BASED ACTIVE SOUND-ABSORBING TECHNOLOGY
Cutting-edge innovation promises reduced noise and improved acoustics for vehicle cabins and interior spacesLAUSANNE, VAUD, SWITZERLAND, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonexos, a Swiss-based international engineering consultancy serving renowned brands across the automotive, aviation, consumer, and industrial sectors, announced today a strategic partnership with EPFL (École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne) Signal Processing Laboratory LTS2 to develop groundbreaking plasma-based active sound-absorbing technology.
Traditional passive sound absorption methods rely on materials such as foam and fabric to dampen sound energy. While effective at higher frequencies, such materials add mass and consume valuable space. Conversely, active methods employ lightweight electronic systems to cancel or reduce sound, primarily targeting low frequencies.
By collaborating with EPFL, Sonexos aims to leverage the power of a novel, patented plasma-based method for active sound absorption. The revolutionary approach involves the production of a thin layer of ionized air that is manipulated electronically to absorb incident sound waves. The plasma layer’s mass-less nature enables sound absorption over a substantially wider range of frequencies than conventional active techniques, making it suitable for a diverse range of applications.
Expressing his enthusiasm, Mark Donaldson, CEO of Sonexos, stated, “We are tremendously excited about the immense potential of plasma technology in reducing noise and enhancing the acoustics of various interior environments, including vehicle and aircraft cabins, office spaces, and homes. As we lead the development and commercialization efforts, we are privileged to collaborate with the exceptional team of engineers at EPFL.”
Sonexos has licensed certain intellectual property associated with plasma-based active sound absorption from EPFL. The two organizations will jointly advance the development of this technology with the invaluable support of funding from the Swiss Innovation Agency.
