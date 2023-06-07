Attorney Jared Craig to replace Angie Wong as Legacy PAC President , Amanda Emmons joins fundraising team
Legacy PAC names a new president. Attorney Jared Craig is replacing Angie Wong who was voted off the board recently announced Stan Fitzgerald founder.
Jared Craig is a patriot and not in this to monetize. We want this money to go to America First candidates. We are looking forward to him taking over the helm,”NEWNAN, GEORGIA, USA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Legacy PAC announces founding Partner Jared Craig will take on the role of president effective Immediately by unanimous board vote.
— Stan Fitzgerald Legacy PAC founder
Recently former Legacy PAC president Angie Wong was forced to make an unexpected departure from the political action committee. The board has voted in Jared Craig as new president. Attorney Jared Craig is a high-profile attorney in Georgia who ran for congress, was a founding partner of Legacy PAC, a Veterans for Trump national ambassador and is the Veterans for America First Georgia state chapter. We are honored to have him take over as President.
The PAC also confirms a future partner in the works but will likely hold off until after the presidential primary to make the announcement with so many teams being contracted now etc.
In other news Amanda Emmons will be joining the fundraising efforts for Legacy PAC which Kelli Ward is the lead on. Amanda is well known and respected in Georgia and Florida politics. She has strong ties in DC and across the nation, we are thrilled she will be working with us.
Legacy PAC will be set up at the June 9th and 10th Georgia GOP State Convention in Columbus Georgia with FBI Whistleblower Steve Friend doing meet and greets from the vendor table so if you’re on the hottest ticket in Georgia with President Trump coming to speak come and say hello to us.
