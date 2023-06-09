Christine DiEdwardo, M.D. is Among the First Doctors in the U.S. to be Named a Best Doctor by the Women’s Choice Award
My goal is to have the patient look very natural and younger looking, but not like they've had work done. Ultimately, it's important to understand what the patient's goals are and to strive for that.”HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women’s Choice Award and partner to hundreds of hospitals and healthcare facilities, now identifies the Best Doctors across America, based on numerous points of objective criteria such as certifications and affiliations, minimum years of experience, medical license, and medical background checks, and a unique and stringent process of analyzing patient reviews from across numerous publicly available sources that would yield a minimum of a 4.2 patient satisfaction rating.
Dr. Christine DiEdwardo, plastic surgeon at Christine Hamori Cosmetic Surgery + Skin Spa, has earned the 2023 Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors designation demonstrating a strong commitment to patients. Dr. DiEdwardo strives to enhance her patients’ quality of life, providing individualized care for optimal results.
Dr. DiEdwardo is a board-certified plastic surgeon with significant expertise in a range of cosmetic surgical and laser procedures and is a respected leader in her field. As the former medical director of the Lahey Center for Cosmetic and Laser Surgery in Lexington, she has 20+ years of experience in the use of leading-edge, minimally invasive technologies (lasers, injectables, and other devices) for facial and body rejuvenation. She has expertise in surgical procedures of the face, breast, and body, including labiaplasty. Dr. DiEdwardo has served as senior staff plastic and reconstructive surgeon at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, and assistant clinical professor of surgery at Tufts University. Prior to that, she was a staff plastic and reconstructive surgeon in the plastic surgery department at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.
Dr. DiEdwardo, recognized in the Boston magazine Top Doctors 2022 listing, offers the full complement of surgical cosmetic procedures from breast augmentation and breast lift to facelift, eyelid tuck, abdominoplasty, liposuction as well as labiaplasty. She is experienced in advanced facial filler injections and has pioneered non-surgical treatments for skin rejuvenation using lasers and RF micro needling.
Delia Passi, Founder of Women’s Choice Award and leading consumer advocate for women says, “Women carry the burden of finding the best doctors for her and her family. We have helped millions of women find the Best Hospitals, Mammogram Centers, Breast Centers, and Nursing Homes for a dozen years and it’s time we help her find the Best Doctors”.
Earning the Women’s Choice Award is particularly challenging as it entails meeting specific criteria points as indicated in a national survey by women across America. And as research shows, women are the chief healthcare officers of the household and have the highest expectations of their providers- as they should.
