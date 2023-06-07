US Endo Partners Announces Successful Sponsorship at The American Association of Endodontists Annual Meeting
The AAE Annual Meeting took place May 3-6, 2023, in Chicago, IL.NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nashville, TN: US Endo Partners is pleased to announce the overwhelming success of their sponsorship of, and participation at, this year’s American Association of Endodontists (AAE) Annual Meeting. With more than 4,000 industry leaders in attendance, this was the largest AAE Annual Meeting in history.
In support of the AAE as a Diamond Sponsor, Dr. Vladana Babcic Tal, US Endo Partners Chief Clinical Officer and endodontist at Cameo Dental Specialists in Chicago, presented the welcome address for the General Session.
“Collaboration is the key to unlocking new possibilities in endodontics. By joining forces with other specialists and experts, we can enhance our own knowledge and expertise, thereby improving patient care and outcomes,” says Dr. Vladana Babcic Tal.
The US Endo booth served as a thriving hub for practicing endodontists and students interested in partnership, connection and mentorship to engage face-to-face with US Endo partner endodontists from across the country.
US Endo hosted an "Associate Draft Day" signing party within their booth to honor and welcome new associate doctors joining many of the company’s affiliated practices in areas across the country. More than 30 associates have joined US Endo in the last year; 50 percent have already transitioned to partner.
US Endo also hosted more than 500 people at a resident and associate networking event at the VU Rooftop Bar, Chicago. The event connected students and new endodontists to US Endo partners from across the country, many of whom are actively seeking to hire for their local practices.
The American Association of Endodontists is a global resource for knowledge, research, and education for the profession, its members, and the public. Endodontists are specialists in saving teeth. Endodontists have additional training and use specialized techniques and technologies to perform root canal treatment and diagnosis and treat tooth pain. While all endodontists are dentists, less than three percent of dentists are endodontists.
US Endo is proud to broaden innovation through collaboration by working alongside peers and associations like the AAE. Mentoring and fostering the development of young endodontists for the advancement of the specialty and combatting past perceptions of the DSO industry by offering transparency into the organization by putting doctors at the forefront is part of US Endo’s mission. US Endo is “doctor-led and doctor-driven.”
About the Company:
Founded in 2018, US Endo Partners is the nation’s first endodontic DSO. In pursuit of world-class patient experiences and outcomes, US Endo provides its affiliated practices comprehensive operational support services, facilitates peer-to-peer leadership and mentoring, and helps to apply best practices, fosters innovative new technologies, and reinvests resources to improve practice performance. US Endo partner doctors increase access to care and do more of what they love while securing their professional futures. The organization supports more than 250 clinicians in 33 states from coast to coast and has plans for continued growth.
Neil Dieterle, Director of Communication
US Endo Partners
+1 918-625-0947
ndieterle@usendopartners.com