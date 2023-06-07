Award-Winning Author Recognizes the Need to Develop the Self Through Spiritual Psychology

Book cover

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Spiritual Psychology is a relatively new science. However, it has roots in early human development. The study itself comprises many branches under its schools of thought.

Award-winning author Alla Kaluzhny discusses the importance of this study in her book, "Turning the Pages: How Exploring My Past Lives Led Me on the Journey of Healing Memories, and What I Learned While Traveling Back in Time." The book won second prize in "The Most Moving Book Award" for 2023.

"Turning the Pages" discusses the author's experience of herself through the exploration of her past lives. As a person with a solid connection to her past through dreams, sensations, and random memories, she notes how finding the answers through her many lives helped her become a fully realized individual.

With zero references to reincarnation since migrating from the Soviet Union to the United States, the author's first reference to the topic was through a talk show in the 90s featuring Dr. Brian Weiss. In the show, Dr. Brian Weiss is an author promoting his new book, "Through Time Into Healing." Dr. Brian Weiss made waves in the media through his groundbreaking research on past life therapy, which he discussed in "Many Lives, Many Masters." His book outlines how regression therapy can help individuals travel through their past lifetimes to a necessary breakthrough. When done correctly, regression therapy can soothe grief, help create more loving relationships, and uncover hidden talents that have always been a part of you. With various case studies cited as examples, Dr. Weiss' contributions have inspired millions.

Since his presentation, this realization catalyzed the author's own discovery through her many lives. From a young woman who was burned at the stake as a witch to brave warrior, she discovers the link of how each past identity evolved through time, all while taking lessons on what she should have learned so she can reach her full potential.

Additionally, Dr. Marilyn Joyce, Ph.D., Best-Selling author of "The Stress to Success Formula," cites "Turning the Pages" as the following:

"This book is definitely a page turner beyond page turners (an intended pun) ...on every level of consciousness. It gripped my soul from start to finish. I experienced sudden flashes, and then deep remembrances of my own past lives as I progressed and processed through the chapters. If you have any doubts about the reality of past lives, this book will definitely convince you otherwise."

You can find a copy of the author's book on Amazon in both eBook and physical format. You can also contact the author through her website.