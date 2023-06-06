Traffic Fatality: I-395 South near Maine Avenue, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Unit are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Sunday, June 4, 2023, on I-395 South near Maine Avenue, Southwest.

The preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 7:45 p.m., a Hyundai Elantra was travelling southbound in the 9th Street Tunnel. Upon approaching the split in the roadway to either continue traveling south on 9th Street or to travel westbound toward I395/Maine Avenue, the Hyundai began to take the westbound ramp and struck the jersey wall twice, before crashing over the wall and falling onto the I-395 southbound lanes below. The Hyundai landed on the rear of a Lexus ES350 and flipped upside down and skidded on its roof to its final point of rest. Prior to coming to a stop, the driver of the Hyundai was ejected from his vehicle. The Lexus ES350 also flipped onto its roof and then struck a Chevrolet Equinox, which was also travelling southbound I-395. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the driver of the Hyundai remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. A passenger in the Hyundai and the driver of the Lexus were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 28-year-old Van Thomas Lee, of Pittsburgh, PA.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.