Australia’s Barramundi Makes Bold Return to U.S. Market
Brand Looks to Capture Hearts of American Consumers with Approachable, Easy-drinking, Modern Wines
Today, with a different wine philosophy, new positioning, and an exciting wine portfolio, Barramundi is poised to make a strong impression in the important U.S. market”VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Barramundi Wines is re-emerging from Down Under to share its latest portfolio of delicious, distinctive, quality wines with the American consumer. True to its Australian origins, the brand will embody a sense of fun, adventure, and friendship that is designed to resonate with younger consumers. The U.S. launch will be supported by a targeted, high-touch marketing campaign that will rely on social media, sampling, and point-of-sale promotion, all featuring a simple, light-hearted approach and sense of humor.
“Today, with a different wine philosophy, new positioning, and an exciting wine portfolio, Barramundi is poised to make a strong impression in the important U.S. market,” said CEO and Chief Winemaker John Pezzaniti. “To fuel momentum, we’re committed to investing in tactics that engage people’s interest, highlight the brand’s playful image and drive in-store store traffic.”
To strengthen its ties to the U.S. market, Barramundi recently signed with Swirlbev, a trusted partner in the wine and spirits industry that has established strong relationships with distributors in the United States. The initial focus will be on the important New York and New Jersey markets, where the brand plans to focus heavily on sales and marketing this summer.
“We’re thrilled to be working with such an exciting and innovative brand like Barramundi,” said Larry Lieberman, General Manager of Lieber Fine Wines, the parent company of Swirlbev. “We believe the brand is poised to make a big impact in the U.S. with its price point, lively persona, and flavor profile appealing to a wide range of consumers,” he added.
Barramundi has been made at the same winery for 20 years and remains committed to reflecting the true meaning of ‘Australianness’. The brand is now under the ownership of Qualia Wines, which is 100% Australian-owned and operates a business-to-business strategy to be the lowest possible cost, highest possible quality, best practice winemaker.
“Our intent is to deliver wines that are accessible and appropriate to contemporary tastes. This isn’t about being intimidating or mysterious,” said winemaker Pia Merrick, who has been instrumental in creating the latest varietals and blends for Barramundi and who is also an acclaimed wine judge. “The wines themselves are great quality, easy drinking and modern in style with a fruit-forward approach that is so popular with younger wine drinkers.”
At its core, Barramundi is about creating wines to suit any occasion and any palate at an affordable price, filling the gap between the lower-priced Australian offerings and those in the higher-end category. The portfolio includes five options all line priced at $14.99:
• Barramundi Weekender White Blend: The full aromas of white peach, apricot and orange blossom, this blend of mostly Chardonnay plus Viognier and Colombard will help every day feel as relaxed as the weekend.
• Barramundi Sauvignon Blanc: A light refreshing wine with an attractive bouquet of tropical fruits like guava and mango along with citrus blossom and hints of freshly cut grass, which follow through the palate with vibrant and refreshing acidity.
• Barramundi Trailblazer Red Blend: With the juicy, bold berry flavors with racy currant and black pepper, this is a unique blend of Shiraz and Petit Verdot brings a distinctive, delicious taste experience.
• Barramundi Shiraz: The color is crimson with tinges of red color reminiscent of Australia’s famed Ayers Rock sunsets. The wine tastes of rich, ripe flavors of dark berries, fruitcake and vanilla with velvety tannins and aromas of Satsuma plum, pepper and spice.
• Barramundi Cabernet Sauvignon: A medium-bodied wine with rich red forest fruits, subtle vanilla flavors, and true Aussie aromas of eucalyptus and sage.
All wines are suitable for vegans and are designed to complement and enhance a wide range of foods.
Barramundi’s eye-catching packaging and point-of-sale materials also showcase the brand’s unique ‘look and feel’ of the Australian way of life incorporating sun, fun, sea, surfing, and travel. Barramundi’s social media channels further expand on this theme by following the character of Barry with his intrinsically Australian voice – colloquial and fun – on his road trip around the world in his van.
Currently, Barramundi is sold in more than 30 countries around the globe.
