CAHME Announces the Reaccreditation of the University of South Florida (USF) Master of Health Administration Program

CAHME Board of Directors approved the reaccreditation of the University of South Florida MHA Program for a seven-year term.

SPRING HOUSE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) Board of Directors approved the reaccreditation of the University of South Florida MHA Program for a seven-year term.

“This accreditation represents the collaborative excellence and dedication of our team in the MHA program at the University of South Florida, College of Public Health, to create a curriculum to prepare graduates to become professional managers and leaders in the healthcare industry,” said Dr. Donna Petersen, Dean, College of Public Health, University of South Florida. “Our goal is to develop students’ skills in contemporary management methods and policy decision making, while integrating a population health perspective.

“CAHME's mission is to advance the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredited programs have successfully navigated a thorough and careful accreditation process managed by experts in the study and practice of healthcare management,” said Dr. Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, president and CEO of CAHME.

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has served the public interest by advancing the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 141 academic programs in management which has broadly been defined to include healthcare quality and safety, and population health.

CAHME works with leading academic programs and numerous healthcare practitioners to ensure that graduates entering the healthcare field have undergone an educational process meeting thorough, measurable standards for effectiveness. The result is a formal academic education focusing on key competencies, plus practical experiences. This enables new graduates to quickly add value to an organization and grow into future leaders. CAHME is the only organization recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation to grant accreditation to individual academic programs offering a graduate degree in healthcare management.



For more information, visit cahme.org.

USF College of Public Health

An urban research university, the University of South Florida is home to the highest ranked public health degree program in Florida and #22 in the U.S. (U.S. News and World Report, 2024). Established in 1984 as the first college of public health in the state of Florida, the USF College of Public Health is a recognized leader in online education, social marketing, community health, maternal and child health and global infectious disease research. The college offers multiple concentrations that lead to BSHS, BSPH, MHA, MPH, MSPH, DrPH, and PhD degrees, as well as several dual degrees, graduate certificates and online programs. To learn more about the college and students who commit passionately to solve problems and create conditions that allow every person the universal right to health and well-being, visit www.publichealth.usf.edu.

USF MHA Program

This program prepares students for private and public sector healthcare leadership positions. It provides a clinical and community perspective, based on a healthcare management professional skills foundation. Students develop an understanding of organizational models and management principles applied to health settings. The MHA program is based on the following core competency domains: 1) Management Science and Technology 2) Strategy and Leadership 3) Public Policies and Community Orientation 4) Economics and Financial Management 5) Professionalism and Communication Skills