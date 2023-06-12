CAHME Announces the Reaccreditation of the Weber State University MHA Program

CAHME Board of Directors approved the reaccreditation of the Weber State University MHA Program for a seven-year term.

MALVERN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) Board of Directors approved the reaccreditation of the Weber State University MHA Program for a seven-year term.

“The reaccreditation of the MHA Program at Weber State University demonstrates the program’s ongoing commitment to providing an exceptional learning experience for students based on a solid competency model,” said Dr. Darcy Carter, MHA Program Director, Weber State University. “Our mission is to equip students with the competencies required to advance their healthcare careers though a focus on life-long learning and empowering them with the knowledge and skills necessary for continued career progression.”

“CAHME's mission is to advance the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME-accredited programs have successfully navigated a complex and careful accreditation process managed by experts in the study and practice of healthcare management,” said Dr. Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, president and CEO of CAHME.

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has served the public interest by advancing the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 141 academic programs in management which has broadly been defined to include healthcare quality and safety, and population health.

CAHME works with leading academic programs and numerous healthcare practitioners to ensure that graduates entering the healthcare field have undergone an educational process meeting thorough, measurable standards for effectiveness. The result is a formal academic education focusing on key competencies, plus practical experiences. This enables new graduates to quickly add value to an organization and grow into future leaders. CAHME is the only organization recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation to grant accreditation to individual academic programs offering a graduate degree in healthcare management.

For more information, visit cahme.org.

Weber State University

MHA Program

www.weber.edu/mha