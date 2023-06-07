FEMA Inspections Have Begun in Guam

If you applied with FEMA and have damages caused by Typhoon Mawar to your home or personal property, a FEMA inspector will contact you.

FEMA inspections will help determine whether a home is safe, sanitary and livable. To determine whether an applicant is eligible for assistance, FEMA considers the home’s interior and exterior structural soundness; whether the electrical, gas, heat, plumbing and sewer or septic systems are functional; and whether the home is livable and can be entered and exited safely. FEMA inspections will also consider damages to personal property.

At times there can be language or other barriers to completing the inspection. If you need accommodations for language or a disability, call 800-621-3362 in advance of the inspection and let FEMA know your needs.

The first step for a FEMA inspection starts with a phone call, text message or email from a FEMA inspector to the applicant to schedule an appointment. Be aware that phone calls from FEMA may come from an unknown number. The inspector will try to make contact up to three times over three days. The case will be locked if the inspector cannot reach you after three attempts.

The inspection process usually takes 30 to 40 minutes. If you were able to take photos or video of interior or exterior damage to the home, show them to the inspector.

Survivors who are unable to meet with the FEMA inspector for an inspection, can have a friend or relative act on their behalf to meet with the inspector. But first they must submit to FEMA a written and signed request for third-party, which is a legal document, authorizing another person who is at least 18 years of age to meet with the inspector and to provide and receive information from FEMA on their behalf.

What Else You Need to Know

The inspector will not be collecting any documentation and will never ask for personal information like a Social Security number.

FEMA never charges for an inspection.

If a FEMA inspector comes to your home and you did not submit a FEMA application, your information may have been used without your knowledge to create a FEMA application; if so, please inform the inspector that you did not apply for FEMA assistance so they can submit a request to stop all further processing on the application.

A fraudulent application could be a sign of identity theft. For information on what to do if you suspect identity theft, please visit identitytheft.gov.

If you wish to apply for FEMA assistance after stopping an application made in your name without your knowledge, the FEMA Helpline will need to assist you in creating a new application. Call 800-621-3362.

Apply Now

Survivors can apply for disaster assistance at disasterassistance.gov, by using the FEMA mobile app, or by calling 800-621-3362. The Helpline is open and available 24 hours a day/ 7 days a week at no cost for Guam residents.

If you use 711 or Video Relay service, give FEMA the number for that service.

YouTube: FEMA Accessible: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance

When you apply for assistance, have the following information ready:

A current phone number where you can be contacted

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

Your Social Security number

A general list of damage and losses

Banking information if you choose direct deposit

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

Survivors may be eligible to receive assistance for uninsured and underinsured damage and losses resulting from Typhoon Mawar. If you have homeowners, renters or flood insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all your disaster expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.

Take photos to document damage and begin cleanup and repairs to prevent further damage. Remember to keep receipts from all purchases related to the cleanup and repair.

Disaster assistance may include financial help with temporary lodging and home repairs, as well as other disaster-related expenses.

For answers to other questions about FEMA disaster assistance, go here.

For information on Guam’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4715. Follow FEMA at https://twitter.com/femaregion9 and at facebook.com/fema.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages).