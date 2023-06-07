FEMA May Be Able to Help with Transportation Repairs

FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance (ONA) provides financial help after a disaster to cover necessary expenses and serious needs not paid by insurance or other sources. This may include repair or replacement of a vehicle. You must first apply to FEMA (disasterassistance.gov, FEMA mobile app, 800-621-3362), then submit an application for a disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). If you are denied a loan, or if the loan does not cover all the expense, you may be referred to FEMA for ONA consideration.

For assistance to repair or replace a vehicle, the damage must have been caused by the disaster and the vehicle must no longer be operable or safe to drive. Cosmetic repairs will not be covered. Other conditions include:

The vehicle must have been damaged by Typhoon Mawar.

Assistance is usually limited to one vehicle. If there is a second functional vehicle in the household, the applicant must certify in writing that the damaged vehicle is essential for the household’s daily use.

The vehicle must be in compliance with motor vehicle division’s registration and insurance requirements.

The vehicle must be owned or leased (not a rental) by the applicant, co-applicant, or household member.

The damaged vehicle must be an approved vehicle type, such as a car, truck, SUV or van.

The amount provided for repair or replacement is based on the degree of damage and the amount the motor vehicle division has determined for the maximum repair and replacement value.

Documentation required for consideration, includes, but is not limited to:

Proof of insurance policy showing the type of coverage or proof of vehicle meets the territory’s requirement.

Insurance provider settlement or statement that insurance coverage does not exists, for vehicle repair.

A verifiable estimate, bill, or receipt confirming the damage was caused by the disaster, with labor and parts/replacement costs. For vehicle replacement, additional documentation is necessary from the motor vehicle division confirming the vehicle was salvaged due to the disaster.

Apply Now

Survivors can apply for disaster assistance at disasterassistance.gov, by using the FEMA mobile app, or by calling 800-621-3362. The Helpline is open and available 24 hours a day/ 7 days a week at no cost for Guam residents.

If you use 711 or Video Relay service, give FEMA the number for that service.

YouTube: FEMA Accessible: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance

When you apply for assistance, have the following information ready:

A current phone number where you can be contacted

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

Your Social Security number

A general list of damage and losses

Banking information if you choose direct deposit

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

Survivors may be eligible to receive assistance for uninsured and underinsured damage and losses resulting from Typhoon Mawar. If you have homeowners, renters or flood insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all your disaster expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.

Take photos to document damage and begin cleanup and repairs to prevent further damage. Remember to keep receipts from all purchases related to the cleanup and repair.

Disaster assistance may include financial help with temporary lodging and home repairs, as well as other disaster-related expenses.

For answers to other questions about FEMA disaster assistance, go here.

For information on Guam’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4715. Follow FEMA at https://twitter.com/femaregion9 and at facebook.com/fema.

