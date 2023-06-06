Senate Resolution 120 Printer's Number 0805

PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a study on the emergency medical services providers in this Commonwealth and the financial impact of nonreimbursable services for emergency response calls not resulting in a medical assistance beneficiary receiving transportation to a hospital or treatment facility and to issue a report of its findings and recommendations to the Senate.
